Shooting near the White House — Trump's first reaction has emerged
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World
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Shooting near the White House — Trump's first reaction has emerged

Donald Trump
Trump is pleased that the attacker was eliminated
Читати українською

American leader Donald Trump publicly expressed gratitude to law enforcement for their response to a shooting near the White House, during which the armed attacker was promptly eliminated.

Points of attention

  • Trump praised the agility and bravery of Secret Service officers and other law enforcement agencies in stopping the shooting.
  • The shooting near the White House underscores the necessity of having the most secure facility in Washington, D.C., for the safety of the nation's leaders.

Trump is pleased that the attacker was eliminated

The US President expressed admiration for the agility and bravery of Secret Service officers and other law enforcement agencies.

What is important to understand is that they stopped the shooting near the White House by shooting the attacker.

According to Donald Trump, the shooter allegedly had a criminal past and was "obsessed with the nation's most expensive building."

Amid recent events, the American leader decided to recall the April 25 shooting in Washington during the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the hotel where he was staying with First Lady Melania Trump and members of his team.

Donald Trump believes that it is extremely important right now to complete the construction of a "secure ballroom" in the White House.

This event comes a month after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and shows how important it is for all future presidents to have the most secure facility of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. Our nation's national security demands it.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

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