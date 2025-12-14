Sibiga called it "the most valuable frozen asset of the Russian Federation in Europe"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga ironically reacted to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's indignation over the European Union's decision regarding Russian assets.
Points of attention
- The clash between Hungary and the EU over the handling of the frozen assets highlights the complex political dynamics at play in the region.
- The remark by Szibiga referring to the frozen Russian asset as 'the most valuable' in Europe exemplifies the underlying tensions and power struggles between involved parties.
Szibiga put Orbán in his place
The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry shared a message from the head of the Hungarian government, in which he complains about the European Union's approach to helping Ukraine and ending the Russian war.
Andriy Sybiga reacted to all these reproaches with irony.
As already mentioned, on December 12, the European Union ambassadors decided to freeze Russian assets located in Europe for an indefinite period.
