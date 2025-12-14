Sibiga called it "the most valuable frozen asset of the Russian Federation in Europe"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Sibiga called it "the most valuable frozen asset of the Russian Federation in Europe"

Andriy Sybiga
Szibiga put Orbán in his place
Читати українською

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga ironically reacted to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's indignation over the European Union's decision regarding Russian assets.

Points of attention

  • The clash between Hungary and the EU over the handling of the frozen assets highlights the complex political dynamics at play in the region.
  • The remark by Szibiga referring to the frozen Russian asset as 'the most valuable' in Europe exemplifies the underlying tensions and power struggles between involved parties.

Szibiga put Orbán in his place

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry shared a message from the head of the Hungarian government, in which he complains about the European Union's approach to helping Ukraine and ending the Russian war.

Bypassing Hungary and violating European law in broad daylight, Brussels is taking steps to seize frozen Russian assets — a declaration of war. Meanwhile, they are demanding an additional 135 billion euros from member states to fuel the conflict. Hungary will not participate in this bizarre Brussels scheme.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

Andriy Sybiga reacted to all these reproaches with irony.

"The most valuable frozen Russian asset in Europe," Szybiga commented, apparently referring to Orban.

As already mentioned, on December 12, the European Union ambassadors decided to freeze Russian assets located in Europe for an indefinite period.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. Who blocked the idea of joining NATO?
The US does not want to see Ukraine in NATO
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Crimea will become completely unfit for life for Russian military — expert
Ukraine can focus on liberating Crimea
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy began a meeting with Trump's team
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Peace talks reach new level

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?