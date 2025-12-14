Sibiga called it "the most valuable frozen asset of the Russian Federation in Europe"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga ironically reacted to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's indignation over the European Union's decision regarding Russian assets.

Szibiga put Orbán in his place

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry shared a message from the head of the Hungarian government, in which he complains about the European Union's approach to helping Ukraine and ending the Russian war.

Bypassing Hungary and violating European law in broad daylight, Brussels is taking steps to seize frozen Russian assets — a declaration of war. Meanwhile, they are demanding an additional 135 billion euros from member states to fuel the conflict. Hungary will not participate in this bizarre Brussels scheme. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Andriy Sybiga reacted to all these reproaches with irony.

"The most valuable frozen Russian asset in Europe," Szybiga commented, apparently referring to Orban. Share

Russia’s most valuable frozen asset in Europe. https://t.co/wdTnf1kFIg — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) December 14, 2025

As already mentioned, on December 12, the European Union ambassadors decided to freeze Russian assets located in Europe for an indefinite period.