Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga believes that 2025 has become a defining year for Europe to "wake up" and finally change its vision regarding its responsibility for its own security.

Sibiga noticed signs of Europe's awakening

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that an "awakening of Europe" has already taken place and EU leaders have reconsidered their role and responsibility for the security and well-being of the continent.

According to Sibiga, this process began in previous years, but 2025 became truly pivotal and defining.

Due to a number of factors, including a change in US policy, a new level of provocations and hybrid threats from the Russian Federation, systematic work with European governments took place. The key decision was to increase defense spending to 5% and, as provided for by the same decision of the NATO summit in The Hague, the possibility of using these funds to support Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, official Kyiv supports all decisions regarding increasing the independence, strategic autonomy, and self-sufficiency of Europe.

Against this background, Sibiga emphasized that Ukraine was able to become an integral part of this new power in Europe.

What is important to understand is that this happened thanks to the unique experience and technological innovations gained during the years of full-scale war.