Sibiga called the year "the final awakening of Europe"
Andriy Sybiga
Sibiga noticed signs of Europe's awakening
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga believes that 2025 has become a defining year for Europe to "wake up" and finally change its vision regarding its responsibility for its own security.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's unique experience and technological innovations gained during years of conflict played a crucial role in integrating the country as a new power in Europe.
  • 2025 was a defining year that solidified Ukraine's path towards joining the EU and becoming an integral part of the continent's new security framework.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that an "awakening of Europe" has already taken place and EU leaders have reconsidered their role and responsibility for the security and well-being of the continent.

According to Sibiga, this process began in previous years, but 2025 became truly pivotal and defining.

Due to a number of factors, including a change in US policy, a new level of provocations and hybrid threats from the Russian Federation, systematic work with European governments took place. The key decision was to increase defense spending to 5% and, as provided for by the same decision of the NATO summit in The Hague, the possibility of using these funds to support Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, official Kyiv supports all decisions regarding increasing the independence, strategic autonomy, and self-sufficiency of Europe.

Against this background, Sibiga emphasized that Ukraine was able to become an integral part of this new power in Europe.

What is important to understand is that this happened thanks to the unique experience and technological innovations gained during the years of full-scale war.

How do you like that?

