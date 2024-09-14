Sibiga calls on countries to join the second Peace Summit
Sibiga calls on countries to join the second Peace Summit

Andriy Sybiga
Sibiga
Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga called on the states that did not participate in the first Peace Summit in Switzerland to join the next summit, as the Peace Formula proposed by Kyiv is the only way to a just peace in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Peace Formula proposed by Kyiv is the key to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
  • Global diplomatic efforts are required to resolve Russia's war of colonial aggression against Ukraine.
  • The Second Peace Summit in November will play a crucial role in restoring stability in the region with participants from around the world.
  • Russia's war against Ukraine is a colonial war of aggression that must end for global peace to prevail.
  • Joining the efforts to implement the Peace Formula at the upcoming summit is crucial for bringing peace to Ukraine and the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on countries to join the Peace Summit

The Peace Formula is the only and irreplaceable path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. We invite every state, leader and organization that truly wants to restore peace to join the efforts to implement the Peace Formula with already a hundred participants from around the world.

Sybiga emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine cannot be considered as some kind of conflict between two states, as it is a colonial war of aggression launched by one country against another.

This war must end justly if we are to maintain peace in the world. To force the aggressor to peace, we need a global diplomatic front

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Sibiga reminded that the declaration of the first summit was signed by 94 states and preparations for the next one are now underway.

We invite everyone to join our peacemaking efforts.

The second peace summit will be held in November — Zelensky

Zelensky plans to hold the Second Peace Summit in November. It is planned to invite Russia to the event.

The president of Ukraine announced that he would meet with Biden a little more than a month after the surprise operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, which he said was partly aimed at forcing Russia to start "honest" negotiations.

The announcement was made before Biden is due to discuss with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer whether to allow Kiev to launch long-range Western missiles at Russia.

