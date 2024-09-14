Sibiga calls on countries to join the second Peace Summit

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga called on the states that did not participate in the first Peace Summit in Switzerland to join the next summit, as the Peace Formula proposed by Kyiv is the only way to a just peace in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Peace Formula proposed by Kyiv is the key to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
- Global diplomatic efforts are required to resolve Russia's war of colonial aggression against Ukraine.
- The Second Peace Summit in November will play a crucial role in restoring stability in the region with participants from around the world.
- Russia's war against Ukraine is a colonial war of aggression that must end for global peace to prevail.
- Joining the efforts to implement the Peace Formula at the upcoming summit is crucial for bringing peace to Ukraine and the region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on countries to join the Peace Summit
Sybiga emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine cannot be considered as some kind of conflict between two states, as it is a colonial war of aggression launched by one country against another.
Sibiga reminded that the declaration of the first summit was signed by 94 states and preparations for the next one are now underway.
We invite everyone to join our peacemaking efforts.
Формула миру є єдиним і безальтернативним шляхом до всеосяжного, справедливого та міцного миру. Запрошуємо кожну державу, лідера та організацію, які справді бажають відновлення миру, приєднатися до зусиль з впровадження Формули миру разом із уже сотнею учасників з усього світу.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) September 14, 2024
The second peace summit will be held in November — Zelensky
Zelensky plans to hold the Second Peace Summit in November. It is planned to invite Russia to the event.
The announcement was made before Biden is due to discuss with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer whether to allow Kiev to launch long-range Western missiles at Russia.
