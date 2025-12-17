"Signals of war". Zelenskyy declared Russia's readiness to continue aggression against Ukraine
Ukraine
"Signals of war". Zelenskyy declared Russia's readiness to continue aggression against Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's cynical attacks regarding the continuation of the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy highlights continued Russian aggression against Ukraine and calls for global attention to signals of war.
  • Ukraine is actively seeking security, financial, and political solutions to counter the Russian threat.
  • Zelenskyy urges the world to recognize Russia's interference in diplomatic processes and internal affairs of other countries.

Zelenskyy warns the world not to believe Putin's "peaceful intentions"

Zelenskyy noted that today Putin gave another signal to the world that Russia is preparing next year for a year of war.

And these are signals not only for us. It is important that partners see this. And it is important that they not only see it, but also react, in particular partners in the United States of America, who often say that Russia supposedly wants to end the war. But Russia is sounding a completely different rhetoric, other signals — and as official orders to their army. We need to see this mood of Russia and react to it.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia will also undermine the world's peaceful diplomatic efforts in order to simply cover up its desire to destroy Ukraine by exerting pressure on one or another point in the documents.

And then there are other countries in Europe that someone in Russia might one day call their supposedly "historical lands."

Zelensky is confident that real protection is needed from this Russian history of madness, and now Ukraine continues to work with all partners to ensure that such protection really exists.

We need security solutions, we need financial solutions, including on Russian assets, we need political solutions. And we need the courage of all our partners to see the truth, to admit the truth and to act accordingly. I want to thank everyone who is supporting Ukraine and the work to achieve security in this way.

