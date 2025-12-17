Zelenskyy warns the world not to believe Putin's "peaceful intentions"

Zelenskyy noted that today Putin gave another signal to the world that Russia is preparing next year for a year of war.

And these are signals not only for us. It is important that partners see this. And it is important that they not only see it, but also react, in particular partners in the United States of America, who often say that Russia supposedly wants to end the war. But Russia is sounding a completely different rhetoric, other signals — and as official orders to their army. We need to see this mood of Russia and react to it. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that Russia will also undermine the world's peaceful diplomatic efforts in order to simply cover up its desire to destroy Ukraine by exerting pressure on one or another point in the documents.

And then there are other countries in Europe that someone in Russia might one day call their supposedly "historical lands."

Zelensky is confident that real protection is needed from this Russian history of madness, and now Ukraine continues to work with all partners to ensure that such protection really exists.