"Signals of war". Zelenskyy declared Russia's readiness to continue aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's cynical attacks regarding the continuation of the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy highlights continued Russian aggression against Ukraine and calls for global attention to signals of war.
- Ukraine is actively seeking security, financial, and political solutions to counter the Russian threat.
- Zelenskyy urges the world to recognize Russia's interference in diplomatic processes and internal affairs of other countries.
Zelenskyy warns the world not to believe Putin's "peaceful intentions"
Zelenskyy noted that today Putin gave another signal to the world that Russia is preparing next year for a year of war.
Zelenskyy noted that Russia will also undermine the world's peaceful diplomatic efforts in order to simply cover up its desire to destroy Ukraine by exerting pressure on one or another point in the documents.
Zelensky is confident that real protection is needed from this Russian history of madness, and now Ukraine continues to work with all partners to ensure that such protection really exists.
We need security solutions, we need financial solutions, including on Russian assets, we need political solutions. And we need the courage of all our partners to see the truth, to admit the truth and to act accordingly. I want to thank everyone who is supporting Ukraine and the work to achieve security in this way.
