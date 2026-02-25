Situation at the front — the AFU engaged in 115 clashes with the Russian occupiers

Since the beginning of the day, 115 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
- 115 combat clashes have occurred at the front, with the most tension in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions.
- Ukrainian soldiers successfully defended against enemy attacks in various directions, repelling numerous assaults.
- The Russian occupiers utilized artillery and multiple launch rocket systems to shell settlements and Ukrainian military positions.
Current situation on the front on February 25
Operational information as of 16:00 02/25/2026 regarding the Russian invasion
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 11 attacks on the positions of our defenders, four of which are still ongoing, and launched 53 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including 10 from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Pishchane, Vovchansk, and in the Zelenye and Lyman directions. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Pishchane and Kurylivka. One battle is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders towards Novoyehorivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out two attacks in the Bondarne area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 offensive actions towards the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Ivanopillya, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 30 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka. Eight attacks are currently ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Ternove, Vyshneve, and Kalynivske. Pokrovske was hit by an airstrike.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks by the invaders in the area of Hulyaipil, Bilogirye and towards the settlements of Dobropillya, Zaliznychne, Hirke and Varvarivka. Seven more attacks are ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Hulyaipilske, Dolynka, Kopany, Lyubitske, Tersyanka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Maly Shcherbaki, and Stepove.
In the Dnieper direction, our soldiers repel one enemy attack.
