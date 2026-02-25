Situation at the front — the AFU engaged in 115 clashes with the Russian occupiers

Operational information as of 16:00 02/25/2026 regarding the Russian invasion

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 11 attacks on the positions of our defenders, four of which are still ongoing, and launched 53 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including 10 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Pishchane, Vovchansk, and in the Zelenye and Lyman directions. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Pishchane and Kurylivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders towards Novoyehorivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out two attacks in the Bondarne area.