The AFU have engaged in 40 clashes with the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 02/23/2026 regarding the Russian invasion

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by invaders in the Drobyshevye area and towards Novoserhiivka, Shyykivka, and Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to attack in the Pishchanye area.

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the South Slobozhansky direction at this time.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 52 attacks on settlements and positions of our units, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillya, Sofiivka, Berestok and towards Kostyantynivka and Novopavlivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 13 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne and towards the settlement of Shevchenko.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the area of the settlement of Ternove and towards Vyshneve. The areas of the settlements of Havrylivka, Velykymykhaylivka, Prosyana, and Levadne were hit by airstrikes.