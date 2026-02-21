The AFU have repelled more than 70 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/21/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders unsuccessfully tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Yampol, Dronivka, and Zakitne. Two of the three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the invaders attacked six times in the direction of Hrekivka, Stavki, Drobysheve, and Maslyakivka. Two clashes were not completed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced four times towards Peshchanye. One of these attempts is still ongoing.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 27 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were using MLRS. It carried out one airstrike using 3 CABs. There was one combat engagement.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders have carried out ten offensive actions near Kostyantynivka, Ivano-Frankivka, Shcherbinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Three attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 23 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Molodetske. 19 attacks have already been stopped.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced towards Zaporizhia. The assault was repulsed. Velykymykhailivka was subjected to an airstrike.

In the Hulyaipil direction, 27 attacks took place in the Hulyaipil area and towards Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Svyatopetrivka, Zeleny, Varvarivka, Dobropillya, Zahirny and Hirky. Six assaults are still ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Rozivka, Hirky, Zaliznychne, Myrny, Hulyaipilsky, Luhivsky and Charivny.