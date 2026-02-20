The AFU have repelled more than 50 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements is now 51.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled over 50 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day, with 13 attacks successfully stopped.
- Various clashes have occurred in different directions, including North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Dnieper.
Current situation on the front on February 20
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/20/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Two clashes with the enemy took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out 34 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted active operations and had certain successes.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory. Currently, there are no enemy attempts to advance.
On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once advanced towards Novoosynovoye.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Zarichny area and towards Drobyshevy and Lyman. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Yampol area and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Ivanopillya, Berestok, and Novopavlivka. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 14 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novooleksandrivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy, 13 attacks have already been stopped.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to advance on the positions of our troops, in the Stepovoye area. Velykymykhailivka was hit by guided bombs.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were ten attacks by the occupiers — in the areas of Hulyaipil, Zahirne and towards Olenokostyantynivka, Zaliznychne and Svyatopetrivka. Five assaults are currently underway. Enemy airstrikes were carried out on Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Girke, Hulyaipilske, Charivne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders attacked twice. Clashes took place in the areas of Stepovoye and Maly Shcherbaky.
In the Dnieper direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antoniv Bridge.
