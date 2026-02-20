The AFU have repelled more than 50 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/20/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two clashes with the enemy took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out 34 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of a multiple launch rocket system. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted active operations and had certain successes.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory. Currently, there are no enemy attempts to advance.

On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once advanced towards Novoosynovoye.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Zarichny area and towards Drobyshevy and Lyman. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Yampol area and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.