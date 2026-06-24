Situation at the front — the AFU repelled almost 30 assaults by the invaders

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/24/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 18 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the invaders twice tried to break through the defenses in the areas of the settlements of Veterinarne and Synelnykovo. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of Novoosinovoye.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Shyykivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Ozerne. Two clashes are ongoing.