Situation at the front — the AFU repelled almost 30 assaults by the invaders

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 28 times.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled almost 30 enemy assault attacks since the beginning of the day on various front lines.
- Settlements in Sumy region and other areas have suffered from artillery shelling by the occupiers, showcasing the intensity of the conflict.
Current situation on the front on June 24
Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/24/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 18 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the invaders twice tried to break through the defenses in the areas of the settlements of Veterinarne and Synelnykovo. One clash is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of Novoosinovoye.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Shyykivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Ozerne. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Riznykivka, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled six attacks near the settlements of Ivano-Frankivsk, Illinivka, and in the direction of Kostyantynivka. One clash is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to push our soldiers out of their occupied positions five times. Twenty-two attacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Sukhetske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Filiya.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks towards the settlements of Girke and Charivne. Two clashes are still ongoing.
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