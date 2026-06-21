Ukrainian Armed Forces are scaling up experimental means of combating Russian drones — Syrsky
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian Armed Forces are scaling up experimental means of combating Russian drones — Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky
Читати українською

The units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine will scale up the use of experimental means of combating Russian strike drones and FPV drones.

Points of attention

  • Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky leads the scaling up of experimental means to combat Russian strike drones and FPV drones.
  • The nature of modern warfare is evolving, necessitating the use of effective technological solutions to enhance the survivability of Ukrainian units on the battlefield.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will use experimental means to counter Russian drones

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.

According to him, the nature of modern warfare is constantly changing. The massive use of attack UAVs and FPV drones by Russian troops forces us to look for effective technological solutions that can increase the survivability of Ukrainian units on the battlefield.

To this end, the Commander-in-Chief visited a demonstration of experimental means of combating drones.

The event was organized by the Central Department of Innovation Activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — a key platform for interaction between military science, developers and manufacturers of modern technologies for the military.

Ukrainian manufacturers presented promising developments and demonstrated their operation in conditions as close to combat as possible. The results seen confirm the high potential of these systems and their ability to significantly reduce the effectiveness of enemy air attack weapons in the future, noted Syrsky.

For security reasons, I will not disclose the technical characteristics, operating principles, and possible scenarios for the use of the new complexes. Our task is for the Russian occupiers to learn about their capabilities directly on the battlefield.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The test results will be analyzed in detail in the near future. After that, the command will make a decision on scaling up production and integrating these systems into the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

We are working to ensure that the technological advantage remains on our side.

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