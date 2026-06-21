Ukrainian Armed Forces are scaling up experimental means of combating Russian drones — Syrsky

The units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine will scale up the use of experimental means of combating Russian strike drones and FPV drones.
Points of attention
- Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky leads the scaling up of experimental means to combat Russian strike drones and FPV drones.
- The nature of modern warfare is evolving, necessitating the use of effective technological solutions to enhance the survivability of Ukrainian units on the battlefield.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will use experimental means to counter Russian drones
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.
According to him, the nature of modern warfare is constantly changing. The massive use of attack UAVs and FPV drones by Russian troops forces us to look for effective technological solutions that can increase the survivability of Ukrainian units on the battlefield.
To this end, the Commander-in-Chief visited a demonstration of experimental means of combating drones.
Ukrainian manufacturers presented promising developments and demonstrated their operation in conditions as close to combat as possible. The results seen confirm the high potential of these systems and their ability to significantly reduce the effectiveness of enemy air attack weapons in the future, noted Syrsky.
The test results will be analyzed in detail in the near future. After that, the command will make a decision on scaling up production and integrating these systems into the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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