Ukrainian Defense Forces outperform Russian Army in FPV drones — Syrsky

The Ukrainian Defense Forces outnumber the enemy in FPV drones by a ratio of 1.5 to 1, and this advantage has continued to grow in recent months.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have a 1.5 to 1 ratio advantage over the Russian Army in FPV drones, a gap that continues to expand in favor of Ukraine.
- Commander-in-Chief Syrsky emphasizes the critical role of unmanned systems in outmatching the Russian aggressor and asserts Ukraine's lead in technological competition.
Ukraine surpasses Russia in the direction of fpv drones
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.
According to Syrsky, in May, unmanned systems units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit almost 180,000 verified enemy targets, which is 12.7% more than in April.
In particular, about 4,000 Russian Shahed drones were neutralized, which is 27% more than the previous month. In addition, about 10,000 positions of Russian unmanned aerial vehicle operators were hit.
He added that during the monthly meeting on the development of unmanned systems, the implementation of the program to defeat the enemy at operational-tactical depth using Middle Strike means was separately analyzed.
We have positive dynamics in this direction. In May alone, the Defense Forces carried out almost 2 thousand hits with Middle Strike weapons. In particular, 414 enemy headquarters, control points, concentration areas and other important enemy targets were hit.
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