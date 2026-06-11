Ukrainian Defense Forces outperform Russian Army in FPV drones — Syrsky
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian Defense Forces outperform Russian Army in FPV drones — Syrsky

CinC AF of Ukraine
Syrsky
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Defense Forces outnumber the enemy in FPV drones by a ratio of 1.5 to 1, and this advantage has continued to grow in recent months.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces have a 1.5 to 1 ratio advantage over the Russian Army in FPV drones, a gap that continues to expand in favor of Ukraine.
  • Commander-in-Chief Syrsky emphasizes the critical role of unmanned systems in outmatching the Russian aggressor and asserts Ukraine's lead in technological competition.

Ukraine surpasses Russia in the direction of fpv drones

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

The development of unmanned systems is of key importance for achieving superiority over the Russian aggressor. And today we already have reason to assert that in this competition of technologies, innovations and production capabilities, Ukraine is at least not inferior to the enemy, and in some areas is ahead of him. In the field of FPV drones, the Ukrainian Defense Forces outnumber the enemy by a ratio of 1.5 to 1, and in recent months this advantage has continued to grow in our favor.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Syrsky, in May, unmanned systems units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit almost 180,000 verified enemy targets, which is 12.7% more than in April.

In particular, about 4,000 Russian Shahed drones were neutralized, which is 27% more than the previous month. In addition, about 10,000 positions of Russian unmanned aerial vehicle operators were hit.

Another result is also indicative: since the beginning of 2026, Ukrainian drone operators have neutralized 12.5 thousand more Russian occupiers than the Russian Federation has recruited into its armed forces during the same period.

He added that during the monthly meeting on the development of unmanned systems, the implementation of the program to defeat the enemy at operational-tactical depth using Middle Strike means was separately analyzed.

We have positive dynamics in this direction. In May alone, the Defense Forces carried out almost 2 thousand hits with Middle Strike weapons. In particular, 414 enemy headquarters, control points, concentration areas and other important enemy targets were hit.

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