Situation at the front — the AFU repelled over 80 assaults by the Russian army in 11 directions

Operational information as of 16:00 01.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, four combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropped nine guided bombs, and also carried out 106 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems. Our defenders conducted successful search and strike operations, took up positions, and in some areas advanced about 200 meters.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the fortifications of our defenders seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and in the direction of Kolodyazny and Dvorichansky.

In the Lymansky direction today, the aggressor attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Zarichne, and Stavky. Two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereizne, and Fedorivka. Two more combat clashes are still ongoing.