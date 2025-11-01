Situation at the front — the AFU repelled over 80 assaults by the Russian army in 11 directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 81.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled over 80 assaults by the Russian army in 11 directions, showcasing their resilience and determination in defending their territory.
- Despite facing multiple enemy attacks and shelling, Ukrainian defenders have conducted successful search and strike operations, advancing in some areas up to 200 meters and effectively repelling enemy advances.
- The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has resulted in intense combat clashes, air strikes, and shelling in various directions, including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and more.
Current situation on the front on November 1
Operational information as of 16:00 01.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, four combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropped nine guided bombs, and also carried out 106 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems. Our defenders conducted successful search and strike operations, took up positions, and in some areas advanced about 200 meters.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the fortifications of our defenders seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and in the direction of Kolodyazny and Dvorichansky.
In the Lymansky direction today, the aggressor attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Zarichne, and Stavky. Two combat clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereizne, and Fedorivka. Two more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyny, Pleshchiivka, Rusyny Yar, Sofiivka and in the direction of the settlements of Kostyantynivka and Berestok. The defense forces have already repelled ten enemy attacks, and another attack is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 29 times today. Fighting is still ongoing in seven locations. The defense forces are effectively conducting counter-sabotage measures in the area of the settlement of Pokrovsk, and enemy losses are being clarified.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Sichneve, Ternove, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pavlivka, Rybne and towards Danylivka. Two more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, one combat clash was recorded near the settlement of Novomykolayivka. The settlements of Hulyaipol, Nechayivka, and Malynivka were hit by airstrikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack near Shcherbaky, and another battle is underway near Kamyanske.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault in the direction of the Antonivka Bridge. The settlement of Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.
