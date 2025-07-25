Situation on the front — 85 battles recorded since the beginning of the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. 85 clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled multiple attacks from Russian invaders in various directions including Yuzhno-Slobozhansky, Kupyansky, Lymansky, and more.
- The defense forces managed to stop 13 enemy attempts to advance and continue to hold back the enemy's onslaught, with several combat clashes still ongoing.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the enemy attacks, airstrikes, and missile launches, highlighting the relentless efforts to break through the Ukrainian troops' positions.
Current situation on the front on July 25
Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/25/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy attack was repelled today by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also carried out two airstrikes, dropped four anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 168 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near Glyboky, Figolivka, and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched an attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Stepovaya Novoselivka area.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 15 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Seredne, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, and Dibrova. The defense forces successfully stopped 13 enemy attempts to advance, and fighting continues.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to break through ten times in the areas of Hryhorivka and Viyimka. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Chasovy Yar area.
In the Toretsk direction, the invader attacked five times today in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 34 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka and Oleksiivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 30 attacks. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Tovste, Novokhatske, and Temyrivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, enemy aircraft struck Bilogirye.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Orikhiv.
In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy tried to break through to the positions of Ukrainian troops six times. One combat clash is still ongoing. The invaders also carried out an airstrike on Kozatske.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-