Situation on the front — 85 battles recorded since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/25/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy attack was repelled today by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also carried out two airstrikes, dropped four anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 168 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near Glyboky, Figolivka, and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched an attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Stepovaya Novoselivka area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 15 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Seredne, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, and Dibrova. The defense forces successfully stopped 13 enemy attempts to advance, and fighting continues.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to break through ten times in the areas of Hryhorivka and Viyimka. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Chasovy Yar area.