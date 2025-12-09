American leader Donald Trump openly admitted that he does not believe in Ukraine's victory over Russia on the battlefield, as it is much smaller than its opponent and does not have enough strength.
Points of attention
- Despite concerns raised by his son, Donald Trump refuted claims about walking away from the Russian-Ukrainian war without providing further explanation.
- European leaders express optimism that the United States will reaffirm its support for Ukraine, countering Trump's predictions of Russia's victory.
Trump predicts Russia's victory in the war
The White House chief of staff has again started complaining that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team didn't even read the potential "peace agreement."
He also drew attention to the fact that Russia is much larger, and "size", in his opinion, should win.
In addition, the American leader decided to comment on the statement of his son Donald Trump Jr.
The latter recently hinted at the possibility of the US president distancing himself from the Russian-Ukrainian war, since he cannot stop it.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-