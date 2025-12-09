American leader Donald Trump openly admitted that he does not believe in Ukraine's victory over Russia on the battlefield, as it is much smaller than its opponent and does not have enough strength.

Trump predicts Russia's victory in the war

The White House chief of staff has again started complaining that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team didn't even read the potential "peace agreement."

He also drew attention to the fact that Russia is much larger, and "size", in his opinion, should win.

You know, they have to play by the rules. If they don't read the deals, the potential deals, you know, it's not easy with Russia, because Russia has the advantage. And they always have. They're much bigger. They're much stronger in that sense. I really appreciate the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian military for their, you know, bravery and for fighting and all that. But you know, at some point size will win out, as a rule. Donald Trump President of the United States

In addition, the American leader decided to comment on the statement of his son Donald Trump Jr.

The latter recently hinted at the possibility of the US president distancing himself from the Russian-Ukrainian war, since he cannot stop it.