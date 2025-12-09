"Size will win." Trump's prediction about the Russian-Ukrainian war
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Size will win." Trump's prediction about the Russian-Ukrainian war

Trump predicts Russia's victory in the war
Source:  Politico

American leader Donald Trump openly admitted that he does not believe in Ukraine's victory over Russia on the battlefield, as it is much smaller than its opponent and does not have enough strength.

Points of attention

  • Despite concerns raised by his son, Donald Trump refuted claims about walking away from the Russian-Ukrainian war without providing further explanation.
  • European leaders express optimism that the United States will reaffirm its support for Ukraine, countering Trump's predictions of Russia's victory.

Trump predicts Russia's victory in the war

The White House chief of staff has again started complaining that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team didn't even read the potential "peace agreement."

He also drew attention to the fact that Russia is much larger, and "size", in his opinion, should win.

You know, they have to play by the rules. If they don't read the deals, the potential deals, you know, it's not easy with Russia, because Russia has the advantage. And they always have. They're much bigger. They're much stronger in that sense. I really appreciate the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian military for their, you know, bravery and for fighting and all that. But you know, at some point size will win out, as a rule.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

In addition, the American leader decided to comment on the statement of his son Donald Trump Jr.

The latter recently hinted at the possibility of the US president distancing himself from the Russian-Ukrainian war, since he cannot stop it.

"That's not quite true," Donald Trump said, but did not explain what he meant.

