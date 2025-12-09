"This is unacceptable." Merz publicly challenged Trump

German leader Friedrich Merz has made it clear that some parts of the US national security strategy are "unacceptable" from a European perspective, making his position known during a visit to the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Merz does not hide his indignation

The German Chancellor decided to comment on recent high-profile US statements, in particular regarding their new national security strategy.

According to Friedrich Merz, he was not surprised by the strategy "in essence", especially when you connect it with Vice President J.D. Vance's Munich speech in early 2020.

The German leader drew attention to the fact that Vance voiced identical theses, advocating an "America First" approach.

Merz also publicly acknowledged the fact that certain elements of the new US national security strategy are unacceptable to the European Union.

Against this background, he urged the head of the White House to avoid taking any independent action.