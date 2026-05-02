Slovakia supports Ukraine's membership in the European Union — Zelensky

On May 2, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed important details of a telephone conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Zelenskyy and Fico's negotiations — first details

I just spoke with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico. We need to have strong relations between our countries, and we are both interested in this. It was important to hear that Slovakia supports Ukraine's membership in the European Union and is ready to share its experience of accession. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state confirmed that he has already invited Robert Fico to pay an official visit to Kyiv.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the invitation from the Slovak leader to come to Bratislava.

The parties also focused on the possibility of a personal meeting in the near future.

"Our teams will work on the schedule," the President of Ukraine confirmed. Share

It is worth noting that the talks between Zelensky and Fico took place at a time when the European community is actively discussing the upcoming visit of the head of the Slovak government to Moscow.