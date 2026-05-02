Slovakia supports Ukraine's membership in the European Union — Zelensky
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Politics
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Slovakia supports Ukraine's membership in the European Union — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy and Fico's negotiations — first details
Читати українською

On May 2, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed important details of a telephone conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Points of attention

  • Slovakia demonstrates support for Ukraine's EU membership, as revealed in talks between Zelenskyy and Fico.
  • The discussions reflect a positive outlook for enhanced collaboration and diplomatic dialogue between Ukraine and Slovakia.
  • Zelenskyy and Fico plan for potential personal meetings and official visits, signaling a willingness to strengthen ties.
  • The conversations take place amidst broader European political dynamics, with attention to Slovakia's engagement with events involving Russia.
  • The invitation for mutual visits between the leaders indicates a commitment to fostering stronger relations and sharing experiences.

Zelenskyy and Fico's negotiations — first details

I just spoke with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico. We need to have strong relations between our countries, and we are both interested in this. It was important to hear that Slovakia supports Ukraine's membership in the European Union and is ready to share its experience of accession.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state confirmed that he has already invited Robert Fico to pay an official visit to Kyiv.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the invitation from the Slovak leader to come to Bratislava.

The parties also focused on the possibility of a personal meeting in the near future.

"Our teams will work on the schedule," the President of Ukraine confirmed.

It is worth noting that the talks between Zelensky and Fico took place at a time when the European community is actively discussing the upcoming visit of the head of the Slovak government to Moscow.

It is there that Fico will take part in the parade on May 9th, together with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

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