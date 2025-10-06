Slovakia unexpectedly announced a new package of military support for Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Slovakia unexpectedly announced a new package of military support for Ukraine

Slovakia
Читати українською

For the first time since Robert Fico returned to power, the Slovak government announced a new package of military support for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Slovakia recently announced a new package of military support for Ukraine, marking a significant shift in their stance under the leadership of Robert Fico.
  • The support includes engineering and mine action assistance, showcasing Slovakia's commitment to aiding Ukraine in defense efforts.
  • Defense cooperation between Slovakia and Ukraine has been a crucial aspect of their relations, and this announcement highlights the evolving dynamics in their partnership.

Slovakia to provide Ukraine with new military aid package

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kaliniak at the International Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv.

I am very pleased to announce that together with Minister Shmyhal, we have just signed a memorandum on the 14th support package, which provides for Slovakia to provide engineering and mine action assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, he noted that during the negotiations in Kyiv he will discuss possible projects to expand defense cooperation.

Kaliniak also reported that during a recent meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian President Zelensky, defense cooperation was identified as one of the key topics of the upcoming intergovernmental meeting.

Recall that at the beginning of the full-scale war, the then government of Slovakia was one of the first in Europe to begin providing Ukraine with significant military assistance — in particular, S-300 air defense systems and Soviet fighter jets.

After Robert Fico returned to power, direct military aid to Ukraine ceased, and investigations were launched against the then officials over these decisions.

At the same time, defense cooperation has not stopped. Fico believes that it would be hypocritical to prohibit Slovak companies from selling weapons to Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Slovakia again blocked the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia
Slovakia
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary and Slovakia staged a showdown in the EU over Ukraine
Hungary and Slovakia continue to “sing along” with the Kremlin
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Slovakia is not going to give up buying Russian oil
Slovakia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?