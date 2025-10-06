Slovakia unexpectedly announced a new package of military support for Ukraine

For the first time since Robert Fico returned to power, the Slovak government announced a new package of military support for Ukraine.

Slovakia to provide Ukraine with new military aid package

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kaliniak at the International Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv.

I am very pleased to announce that together with Minister Shmyhal, we have just signed a memorandum on the 14th support package, which provides for Slovakia to provide engineering and mine action assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, he noted that during the negotiations in Kyiv he will discuss possible projects to expand defense cooperation.

Kaliniak also reported that during a recent meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian President Zelensky, defense cooperation was identified as one of the key topics of the upcoming intergovernmental meeting. Share

Recall that at the beginning of the full-scale war, the then government of Slovakia was one of the first in Europe to begin providing Ukraine with significant military assistance — in particular, S-300 air defense systems and Soviet fighter jets.

After Robert Fico returned to power, direct military aid to Ukraine ceased, and investigations were launched against the then officials over these decisions.

At the same time, defense cooperation has not stopped. Fico believes that it would be hypocritical to prohibit Slovak companies from selling weapons to Ukraine.