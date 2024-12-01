Russia has engaged an infantry platoon and several BMPs for an assault in the Kharkiv region. However, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the assault, destroying the Russian invaders.

The Russian Federation suffered significant losses during the assault on the Kharkiv region

As the commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, reported, on the morning of November 30, Russian troops made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of the 13th operational brigade of the Charter NGU in the Kharkiv region.

The enemy, using more than a platoon of infantry and three BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, tried to break through the defense of the 13th brigade of NSU "Chartiya".

Thanks to the efficient organization of intelligence, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which include the "Charter" units and the 92nd separate mechanized brigade, discovered the enemy column early. It was targeted by artillery and attack drones.

All infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed. The remnants of the enemy's infantry were finished off by artillery and drones. The total losses of the enemy in the morning amounted to three BMPs, 29 dead and 16 wounded, the commander of the National Guard reported. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,730 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment: