Russia has engaged an infantry platoon and several BMPs for an assault in the Kharkiv region. However, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the assault, destroying the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian forces successfully repelled the attack of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
- Militants of the National Guard emphasized the importance of effective organization of intelligence and coordination of actions to successfully repulse the assault.
- As a result of an attempted attack by the Russian army in Kharkiv Oblast, three infantry fighting vehicles and more than 29 enemy soldiers were destroyed.
- Since the beginning of the hostilities, Ukrainian troops have successfully destroyed a significant amount of equipment and military equipment of the Russian army.
- The Russian army suffered serious losses during an attempted attack on the Kharkiv region, confirming the hardened nature of the Ukrainian defenders.
The Russian Federation suffered significant losses during the assault on the Kharkiv region
As the commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, reported, on the morning of November 30, Russian troops made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of the 13th operational brigade of the Charter NGU in the Kharkiv region.
The enemy, using more than a platoon of infantry and three BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, tried to break through the defense of the 13th brigade of NSU "Chartiya".
Thanks to the efficient organization of intelligence, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which include the "Charter" units and the 92nd separate mechanized brigade, discovered the enemy column early. It was targeted by artillery and attack drones.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,730 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9469 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,369 (+14) units,
artillery systems — 20923 (+14) units,
RSZV — 1253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1019 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical UAV — 19803 (+11),
cruise missiles — 2852 (+1),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,507 (+76) units,
special equipment — 3619 (+2)
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-