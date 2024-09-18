Soldiers of the Russian Federation have massive food poisoning on the front lines in the Kharkiv region

Among the Russian occupiers, mass poisonings on the front line in the Kharkiv region became more frequent. The reason for this is poor quality food and water.
Points of attention
- Mass poisonings among Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv region were caused by poor-quality food and water on the front lines.
- The Armed Forces recorded numerous cases of gastrointestinal disorders in the 11th tank regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Russian occupiers.
- Enemy losses include 85 people, 24 of them irretrievably lost, and 78 units of weapons and military equipment.
- The enemy continues to attack in various districts of the Kharkiv region, but the situation at the front remains under control.
Among the occupiers of the Russian Federation, mass poisoning due to poor-quality food
According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are known mass cases of poisoning among the Russian military.
Also, as reported by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the area of Hlyboke settlement in the north of Kharkiv region, the enemy is carrying out individual movement of personnel to replenish losses in advanced positions.
In general, the situation in the Kharkiv direction has remained stable over the past day. The enemy's losses amounted to 85 people, of which 24 were irreversible, 59 were sanitary. Two Russian soldiers surrendered.
In addition, the Russians lost 78 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 194 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
With the support of the enemy's aviation, 13 enemy attacks took place in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynovo, Kruglyakivka, Andriivka, Kolisnikivka, Petropavlivka, and Lozova.
The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Torsky, and Nevsky.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked ten times near Chasovoy Yar, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, and Bila Hora. The situation is under control.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 15 attacks near Shcherbinivka, Toretsk, Dachnoy and Nelipivka.
In the direction of Kurakhiv, the Defense Forces repelled 49 attacks in the direction of Tsukuryny, Zhelany Pershyi, Hirnyk, Katerynivka, Georgiivka, and Kostyantynivka, the enemy actively used assault and bombing aircraft.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-