Soldiers of the Russian Federation have massive food poisoning on the front lines in the Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Soldiers of the Russian Federation have massive food poisoning on the front lines in the Kharkiv region

OTU Kharkiv
Soldiers of the Russian Federation have massive food poisoning on the front lines in the Kharkiv region
Читати українською

Among the Russian occupiers, mass poisonings on the front line in the Kharkiv region became more frequent. The reason for this is poor quality food and water.

Points of attention

  • Mass poisonings among Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv region were caused by poor-quality food and water on the front lines.
  • The Armed Forces recorded numerous cases of gastrointestinal disorders in the 11th tank regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Russian occupiers.
  • Enemy losses include 85 people, 24 of them irretrievably lost, and 78 units of weapons and military equipment.
  • The enemy continues to attack in various districts of the Kharkiv region, but the situation at the front remains under control.

Among the occupiers of the Russian Federation, mass poisoning due to poor-quality food

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are known mass cases of poisoning among the Russian military.

In the advanced positions of the 11th tank regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division, numerous cases of gastrointestinal disorders due to the low quality of food and drinking water are recorded. Because of this, there is an acute need for medicines, which leads to a decrease in the moral and psychological state of the occupiers, the report says.

Also, as reported by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the area of Hlyboke settlement in the north of Kharkiv region, the enemy is carrying out individual movement of personnel to replenish losses in advanced positions.

In general, the situation in the Kharkiv direction has remained stable over the past day. The enemy's losses amounted to 85 people, of which 24 were irreversible, 59 were sanitary. Two Russian soldiers surrendered.

In addition, the Russians lost 78 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged.

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 194 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • With the support of the enemy's aviation, 13 enemy attacks took place in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynovo, Kruglyakivka, Andriivka, Kolisnikivka, Petropavlivka, and Lozova.

  • The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Torsky, and Nevsky.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked ten times near Chasovoy Yar, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, and Bila Hora. The situation is under control.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 15 attacks near Shcherbinivka, Toretsk, Dachnoy and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 51 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Grodivka, Novotoretsky, Novogrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ukranian, Oleksandropol, Vozdvizhenka, Marynivka, and Zeleny Pol. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Grodivka and Novogrodivka.

  • In the direction of Kurakhiv, the Defense Forces repelled 49 attacks in the direction of Tsukuryny, Zhelany Pershyi, Hirnyk, Katerynivka, Georgiivka, and Kostyantynivka, the enemy actively used assault and bombing aircraft.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Plan B" for the defeat of the Russia. What is the West actually pushing Ukraine to do?
Ukraine should not fight randomly
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Minus more than 1100 soldiers and 23 artillery systems. The General Staff named the losses of the Russian army during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Minus more than 1100 soldiers and 23 artillery systems. The General Staff named the losses of the Russian army during the day
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin increased the size of the Russian army by 180,000 soldiers
Putin increased the size of the Russian army by 180,000 soldiers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?