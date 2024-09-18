Soldiers of the Russian Federation have massive food poisoning on the front lines in the Kharkiv region

Among the Russian occupiers, mass poisonings on the front line in the Kharkiv region became more frequent. The reason for this is poor quality food and water.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are known mass cases of poisoning among the Russian military.

In the advanced positions of the 11th tank regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division, numerous cases of gastrointestinal disorders due to the low quality of food and drinking water are recorded. Because of this, there is an acute need for medicines, which leads to a decrease in the moral and psychological state of the occupiers, the report says. Share

Also, as reported by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the area of Hlyboke settlement in the north of Kharkiv region, the enemy is carrying out individual movement of personnel to replenish losses in advanced positions.

In general, the situation in the Kharkiv direction has remained stable over the past day. The enemy's losses amounted to 85 people, of which 24 were irreversible, 59 were sanitary. Two Russian soldiers surrendered.

In addition, the Russians lost 78 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged.

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 194 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

With the support of the enemy's aviation, 13 enemy attacks took place in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynovo, Kruglyakivka, Andriivka, Kolisnikivka, Petropavlivka, and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Torsky, and Nevsky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked ten times near Chasovoy Yar, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, and Bila Hora. The situation is under control.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 15 attacks near Shcherbinivka, Toretsk, Dachnoy and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 51 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Grodivka, Novotoretsky, Novogrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ukranian, Oleksandropol, Vozdvizhenka, Marynivka, and Zeleny Pol. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Grodivka and Novogrodivka. Share