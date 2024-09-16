Putin increased the size of the Russian army by 180,000 soldiers

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree increasing the number of Russian Armed Forces personnel by 180,000.
Points of attention
- Putin signed a decree to increase the number of servicemen in the Russian army by 180,000, bringing the total number to 1.5 million.
- Losses of the Russian army during the war in Ukraine: 8,540 personnel losses in a week, a significant amount of equipment and weapons were destroyed.
- British intelligence data indicate an increase in Russia's daily losses in August 2024 to 1,187 people, with total losses reaching 610,000 people since the beginning of the war.
Putin has once again increased the size of the Russian army
Putin also instructed the government to allocate the necessary budget funds to the Ministry of Defense for the implementation of the relevant decree.
Thus, Putin increased the size of the army by 180,000 troops.
In December 2023, Putin also increased the size of the Russian army, bringing the number of servicemen to 1.32 million. Before a full-scale Russian invasion began in 2022, the Russian armed forces barely exceeded 1 million.
What are the losses of the Russian army during the week
According to the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week from September 8 to 15, the losses of the Russian Federation amounted to about 8,540 personnel.
In addition, the Armed Forces managed to destroy:
44 tanks;
166 combat armored vehicles;
305 artillery systems;
6 RSZV;
5 air defense systems;
466 units of auto equipment;
37 units of special equipment.
In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed an enemy aircraft, 4 missiles and 370 UAVs.
According to British intelligence, Russia's daily losses (killed and wounded) in Ukraine increased in August 2024 to 1,187 people per day. Since the beginning of the war, Russia's losses have reached 610,000.
