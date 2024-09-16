Putin increased the size of the Russian army by 180,000 soldiers

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree increasing the number of Russian Armed Forces personnel by 180,000.

Putin has once again increased the size of the Russian army

I decree: 1. To establish the staff strength of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the amount of 2,389,130 units, including 1,500,000 servicemen, the document states. Share

Putin also instructed the government to allocate the necessary budget funds to the Ministry of Defense for the implementation of the relevant decree.

Thus, Putin increased the size of the army by 180,000 troops.

In December 2023, Putin also increased the size of the Russian army, bringing the number of servicemen to 1.32 million. Before a full-scale Russian invasion began in 2022, the Russian armed forces barely exceeded 1 million.

What are the losses of the Russian army during the week

According to the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week from September 8 to 15, the losses of the Russian Federation amounted to about 8,540 personnel.

In addition, the Armed Forces managed to destroy:

44 tanks;

166 combat armored vehicles;

305 artillery systems;

6 RSZV;

5 air defense systems;

466 units of auto equipment;

37 units of special equipment.

In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed an enemy aircraft, 4 missiles and 370 UAVs.