The defense forces of Ukraine manage to successfully and quickly destroy the enemy's forces at the front. Thus, during September 13, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,210 Russian soldiers and disabled several dozen enemy armored combat vehicles.
Points of attention
- In recent months, the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine have increased significantly.
- Ukrainian defenders manage to quickly and successfully repulse the attacks of the enemy forces in different directions of the front.
- Fierce battles with Russian troops are taking place in the Kurakhiv direction; numerous attacks and losses for the enemy were also recorded in other directions.
Losses of the Russian army at the front as of September 14, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.09.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 632,630 (+1,210) people,
tanks — 8674 (+3) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,043 (+40) units,
artillery systems — 18,086 (+25) units,
RSZV — 1186 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 946 (+1) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15149 (+36),
cruise missiles — 2591 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,631 (+71) units,
special equipment — 3084 (+13).
What is known about the situation at the front
During September 13, a total of 138 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders.
The most difficult situation persists in the Kurakhiv direction.
Last day, the enemy hit the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with one missile attack using one missile, as well as 82 airstrikes, dropping 105 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 131 of them from rocket salvo systems.
It is also indicated that the Ukrainian soldiers struck eight areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy, as well as the command post, the S-300 radar and two anti-aircraft vehicles of the occupiers.
Four enemy attacks were recorded in the Kharkiv direction;
In the Kupyansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 assaults of the Russian army;
In the Lyman direction, the occupiers attacked 24 times;
There were three combat clashes in the Siversky direction;
There are 4 battles known in the Kramatorsk direction;
In the Toretsk direction, the Russian invaders tried to break through 6 times;
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 28 hostile assaults of the enemy;
In the Kurakhiv direction, 43 skirmishes were reported near Ukranian, Zhelanny Pershy, Georgiyivka, Kostyantynivka, and Katerynivka;
10 enemy attacks were repulsed in the Vremivsk direction;
In the Dnieper direction, the Russians tried 5 times to break through, but without success.
