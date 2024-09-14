The losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine have increased significantly

The defense forces of Ukraine manage to successfully and quickly destroy the enemy's forces at the front. Thus, during September 13, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,210 Russian soldiers and disabled several dozen enemy armored combat vehicles.

Losses of the Russian army at the front as of September 14, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.09.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 632,630 (+1,210) people,

tanks — 8674 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,043 (+40) units,

artillery systems — 18,086 (+25) units,

RSZV — 1186 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 946 (+1) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15149 (+36),

cruise missiles — 2591 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,631 (+71) units,

special equipment — 3084 (+13).

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front

During September 13, a total of 138 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders.

The most difficult situation persists in the Kurakhiv direction.

Last day, the enemy hit the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with one missile attack using one missile, as well as 82 airstrikes, dropping 105 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 131 of them from rocket salvo systems.

It is also indicated that the Ukrainian soldiers struck eight areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy, as well as the command post, the S-300 radar and two anti-aircraft vehicles of the occupiers.