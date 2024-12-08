Soldiers of the SSO cleared the positions of the occupiers of the Russian Federation — video of the operation
Ukraine
Soldiers of the SSO cleared the positions of the occupiers of the Russian Federation — video of the operation

AFU Special Operations Forces
Soldiers of the SSO cleared the positions of the occupiers of the Russian Federation — video of the operation
The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces destroyed the positions of the Russian occupiers, attacking them from the rear. The enemy was caught off guard.

  • SSO fighters effectively defended the territory, destroying the enemy and capturing one soldier.
  • Ukrainian special forces demonstrated high professionalism during the operation against the Russian occupiers.
  • The enemy tried to use drones to attack, but SSO fighters successfully shot down four Mavic drones, preventing the threat.
  • According to the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian army destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment and servicemen of the Russian Federation.

SSO fighters showed the clearing of the positions of the Russian occupiers

As noted, the operators of the 3rd SSO regiment recently cleared enemy positions, gained a foothold on them and handed over control to a friendly unit of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the battle began when the tactical group broke into enemy positions.

SSO fighters eliminated three Russian soldiers, and captured one more. During the operation, the enemy tried to use drones to drop grenades, but our soldiers shot down four Mavic drones with small arms, the SSO added.

The operation was completed successfully. The group retreated after completing the task, suffering only one wound.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,460 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 9,519 (+5) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 19,571 (+36) units;

  • artillery systems — 21,058 (+3) units;

  • RSZV — 1253 units;

  • air defense equipment — 1,023 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 369 units;

  • helicopters — 329 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,071 (+29) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,857 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,965 (+17) units;

  • special equipment — 3635 (+2) units.

