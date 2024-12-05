SSO fighters captured 12 occupiers in the rear of the Russian army in Kurshchyna — video
SSO fighters captured 12 occupiers in the rear of the Russian army in Kurshchyna — video

SSO fighters captured 12 occupiers in the rear of the Russian army in Kurshchyna — video
In the Kursk region, the fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the positions of the Russian Federation. There, our defenders managed to destroy 17 soldiers and take another 12 prisoners.

  • SSO fighters carried out a successful operation in the rear of the Russian army in Kurshchyna, capturing 12 occupiers.
  • During the raid, operators of the 73rd Naval Center and the 6th Ranger Regiment destroyed 17 Russian soldiers.
  • Fighters of the Special Operations Forces inflicted significant losses in manpower on the enemy and captured several dozen servicemen.
  • The captured Russians said they surrendered on their professional holiday, expressing gratitude for the preservation of life and dignified treatment.
  • SSO Wars also destroyed 10 Occupiers during a raid on enemy positions, providing three replenished exchange funds.

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces entered the rear of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region

As noted, operators of the 73rd Marine Center and the 6th Ranger Regiment destroyed 17 Russian soldiers during a raid on enemy positions in the Kursk region.

Soldiers of the SSO entered the enemy's positions and captured 12 servicemen, the servicemen reported.

SSO fighters captured several dozen Russian marines in Kurshchyna

The Special Operations Forces announced this on their pages in social networks, also publishing a corresponding video.

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces during special operations in the Kursk direction caused significant losses in manpower to the enemy. In addition, several dozen servicemen of the 810th brigade of the Russian marines were captured. This is how enemy marines should "celebrate" their professional holiday.

In a video released by the SSO soldiers, the captured Russians say that they actually surrendered on their professional holiday, thanking them for saving their lives and treating them well.

Also earlier, during special reconnaissance in Kurshchyna, soldiers of the 8th special purpose regiment of the SSO named after Prince Izyaslav Mstislavich raided enemy positions.

SSO operators quickly destroyed 10 occupiers, three more replenished the exchange fund.

