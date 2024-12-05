In the Kursk region, the fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the positions of the Russian Federation. There, our defenders managed to destroy 17 soldiers and take another 12 prisoners.
Points of attention
- SSO fighters carried out a successful operation in the rear of the Russian army in Kurshchyna, capturing 12 occupiers.
- During the raid, operators of the 73rd Naval Center and the 6th Ranger Regiment destroyed 17 Russian soldiers.
- Fighters of the Special Operations Forces inflicted significant losses in manpower on the enemy and captured several dozen servicemen.
- The captured Russians said they surrendered on their professional holiday, expressing gratitude for the preservation of life and dignified treatment.
- SSO Wars also destroyed 10 Occupiers during a raid on enemy positions, providing three replenished exchange funds.
Fighters of the Special Operations Forces entered the rear of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region
As noted, operators of the 73rd Marine Center and the 6th Ranger Regiment destroyed 17 Russian soldiers during a raid on enemy positions in the Kursk region.
SSO fighters captured several dozen Russian marines in Kurshchyna
The Special Operations Forces announced this on their pages in social networks, also publishing a corresponding video.
In a video released by the SSO soldiers, the captured Russians say that they actually surrendered on their professional holiday, thanking them for saving their lives and treating them well.
Also earlier, during special reconnaissance in Kurshchyna, soldiers of the 8th special purpose regiment of the SSO named after Prince Izyaslav Mstislavich raided enemy positions.
SSO operators quickly destroyed 10 occupiers, three more replenished the exchange fund.
