In the Kursk region, the fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the positions of the Russian Federation. There, our defenders managed to destroy 17 soldiers and take another 12 prisoners.

The Special Operations Forces announced this on their pages in social networks, also publishing a corresponding video.

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces during special operations in the Kursk direction caused significant losses in manpower to the enemy. In addition, several dozen servicemen of the 810th brigade of the Russian marines were captured. This is how enemy marines should "celebrate" their professional holiday. Share

In a video released by the SSO soldiers, the captured Russians say that they actually surrendered on their professional holiday, thanking them for saving their lives and treating them well.

Also earlier, during special reconnaissance in Kurshchyna, soldiers of the 8th special purpose regiment of the SSO named after Prince Izyaslav Mstislavich raided enemy positions.