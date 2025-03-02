"Something has to change." Trump hints at Zelensky's resignation
Johnson attacks Zelensky again
Source:  NBC News

Pro-Trump politician and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson has made a new cynical statement. He began to claim that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy "should come to his senses" and "gratefully" return to negotiations with the US, or someone else should do it on behalf of Ukraine.

  • Zelensky reiterates Ukraine's stance for a just and lasting peace, emphasizing the need for a strong negotiating position.
  • The conflict highlights the ongoing power dynamics and challenges in Ukraine's diplomatic relations with the US and Russia.

Something has to change: either he (Zelensky) has to come to his senses, return to the negotiating table with gratitude, or someone else has to take the initiative to do it. It's up to the Ukrainians to decide, but I can say one thing — we are re-establishing peace through force.

Mike Johnson

Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress

According to the politician, Donald Trump's team wants both sides — Russia and Ukraine — to cooperate with the United States and, in particular, for President Zelensky to "take the necessary steps."

President Trump is trying to force these two sides to make peace. What President Zelensky did in the White House was a de facto signal to us that he is not ready for that yet, and I think that is a big disappointment.

By the way, on March 1, Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the real reason for the conflict with Trump.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is not going to agree to the conditions of a ceasefire with Russia that are dangerous for Ukraine:

Ukraine wants peace, but it must be a just and lasting peace. And for that, we must be in a strong position at the negotiating table.

