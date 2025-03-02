Pro-Trump politician and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson has made a new cynical statement. He began to claim that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy "should come to his senses" and "gratefully" return to negotiations with the US, or someone else should do it on behalf of Ukraine.

Johnson attacks Zelensky again

Something has to change: either he (Zelensky) has to come to his senses, return to the negotiating table with gratitude, or someone else has to take the initiative to do it. It's up to the Ukrainians to decide, but I can say one thing — we are re-establishing peace through force. Mike Johnson Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress

According to the politician, Donald Trump's team wants both sides — Russia and Ukraine — to cooperate with the United States and, in particular, for President Zelensky to "take the necessary steps."

President Trump is trying to force these two sides to make peace. What President Zelensky did in the White House was a de facto signal to us that he is not ready for that yet, and I think that is a big disappointment. Share

By the way, on March 1, Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the real reason for the conflict with Trump.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is not going to agree to the conditions of a ceasefire with Russia that are dangerous for Ukraine: