Pro-Trump politician and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson has made a new cynical statement. He began to claim that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy "should come to his senses" and "gratefully" return to negotiations with the US, or someone else should do it on behalf of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Zelensky reiterates Ukraine's stance for a just and lasting peace, emphasizing the need for a strong negotiating position.
- The conflict highlights the ongoing power dynamics and challenges in Ukraine's diplomatic relations with the US and Russia.
Johnson attacks Zelensky again
According to the politician, Donald Trump's team wants both sides — Russia and Ukraine — to cooperate with the United States and, in particular, for President Zelensky to "take the necessary steps."
By the way, on March 1, Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the real reason for the conflict with Trump.
According to the Ukrainian leader, he is not going to agree to the conditions of a ceasefire with Russia that are dangerous for Ukraine:
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-