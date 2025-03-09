Speaker Johnson announced Zelensky's readiness to sign a subsoil agreement with the US

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has changed his attitude towards the minerals agreement and expressed his readiness to sign it.

The politician said this on John Katzimatidis' radio show "Katz Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM.

I'm very grateful and happy that Zelensky has taken a step forward in the last few days. He actually apologized for all of this. And he said, "Oh no, no, we would like to make this deal anyway." I think he woke up unexpectedly. Mike Johnson Speaker of the US House of Representatives

According to previous plans, the agreement, which, according to former President Donald Trump, would allow the US to partially compensate for financial aid to Ukraine, was supposed to be signed during Zelensky's visit to the White House on February 28, but this never happened.

The United States has since suspended assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

"I think a lot of people in his country were upset with the way it was done. Of course, we were all upset, but we have to bring him back to the negotiating table," the speaker added.

As noted in the publication, supporters of the agreement argue that it will provide Washington with a strong argument for protecting Ukraine from potential future aggression from the Kremlin.