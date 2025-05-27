Special Operations Forces Day. Zelenskyy launched a new holiday

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that from now on, every year on May 27, the Ukrainian people will celebrate Special Operations Forces Day.

What is important to know about the new holiday

From now on, every year on May 27, we will celebrate Special Operations Forces Day — a date that dates back to 2014, when special forces, together with their colleagues from other units, liberated the new terminal of Donetsk Airport on this very day and raised the Ukrainian flag over it. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State reminds Ukrainians that the work of soldiers is not public, but in most cases it is decisive.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about precise and clear actions deep behind enemy lines, the hottest battles on all fronts, and devastating strikes on critical enemy infrastructure.

