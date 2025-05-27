Special Operations Forces Day. Zelenskyy launched a new holiday
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Special Operations Forces Day. Zelenskyy launched a new holiday

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is important to know about the new holiday
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that from now on, every year on May 27, the Ukrainian people will celebrate Special Operations Forces Day.

Points of attention

  • The soldiers' dedication, reliability, and professionalism are crucial in defending Ukraine, and it is important to acknowledge and appreciate their sacrifices.
  • President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the soldiers and extended his congratulations on their professional day, reinforcing the nation's pride and unity.

What is important to know about the new holiday

From now on, every year on May 27, we will celebrate Special Operations Forces Day — a date that dates back to 2014, when special forces, together with their colleagues from other units, liberated the new terminal of Donetsk Airport on this very day and raised the Ukrainian flag over it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

The Head of State reminds Ukrainians that the work of soldiers is not public, but in most cases it is decisive.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

What is important to understand is that we are talking about precise and clear actions deep behind enemy lines, the hottest battles on all fronts, and devastating strikes on critical enemy infrastructure.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Thank you for your strength, reliability and professionalism. Congratulations on your professional day. Glory to Ukraine! — the Ukrainian leader congratulated the soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is happening at the front — report of the General Staff of the AFU
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of May 27, 2025
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I've had enough." Republican senator makes demand of Trump regarding Ukraine
Grassley called on Trump to take decisive action
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Turkish Foreign Minister to travel to Ukraine after meeting with Putin
What is known about the plans of the Turkish Foreign Minister?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?