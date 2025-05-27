Special Operations Forces Day. Zelenskyy launched a new holiday

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that from now on, every year on May 27, the Ukrainian people will celebrate Special Operations Forces Day.
Points of attention
- The soldiers' dedication, reliability, and professionalism are crucial in defending Ukraine, and it is important to acknowledge and appreciate their sacrifices.
- President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the soldiers and extended his congratulations on their professional day, reinforcing the nation's pride and unity.
What is important to know about the new holiday
The Head of State reminds Ukrainians that the work of soldiers is not public, but in most cases it is decisive.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about precise and clear actions deep behind enemy lines, the hottest battles on all fronts, and devastating strikes on critical enemy infrastructure.
