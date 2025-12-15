Split in the Pentagon may affect relations between Ukraine and the United States
Source:  The Telegraph

The Telegraph has learned from its insiders that US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has been removed from the negotiation process to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

  • Driscoll played the role of "bad cop" during negotiations with Ukraine.
  • He should have forced Zelensky to make painful concessions, but he couldn't.

What's happening at the Pentagon?

According to anonymous sources, the decision to remove Driscoll was a result of the increasingly paranoid mood of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Insiders say that the head of the Pentagon did not really like the fact that Driscoll was exceeding his authority.

He (Driscoll — ed.) is believed to have tried too hard and was slapped on the hands, media sources claim.

What is important to understand is that all of this is happening at a time when the US Department of Defense is engulfed in an atmosphere of paranoia, chaos, and conflict.

For a while, Driscoll tried to stay out of dirty intrigues, but it didn't help him much.

His authority in Donald Trump's administration was growing rapidly, and he was becoming increasingly popular among Europeans due to his experience and poise.

It was Driscoll who tried to convince Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept the first version of the US “peace plan” to end the war.

It is alleged that in the Office of the President of Ukraine, he not only resorted to threats and intimidation, but even broke out in abusive language.

