After the victory of Donald Trump in the US elections, the current American leader, Joe Biden, decided to devote the last months of his presidency to increasing aid to Ukraine. However, some members of his team are concerned about the plan and its implications.

Not everyone liked Biden's plan for Ukraine

American journalists learned about it from their insiders in the White House.

The publication's anonymous sources claim that the so-called "sprint" for the allocation of the latest packages of military aid to Ukraine may lead to the weakening of the US army.

Some members of Joe Biden's team are also extremely concerned about the number of anti-aircraft missile interceptors and some types of artillery shells that will be transferred to the Armed Forces.

Both will be difficult to replace quickly, and these losses will reduce the readiness of US forces for other potential hotspots in the Middle East and Asia, one insider complains. Share

How Biden responds to these reproaches and concerns

A senior administration official says the US president is aware of all the potential risks and is weighing these conflicting demands.

For him, these are "real compromises" that official Washington can make.

It is indicated that the team of the American leader made a calculation and, despite the problem with US reserves, recognized that it is better to send Ukraine as much aid as possible, taking into account "all the consequences of the war in Ukraine" in order for the autocratic states to learn the appropriate lessons.

American politicians believe that, in the long run, "the gap between Russia's and Ukraine's (military) recruitment efforts will likely prove to be much more important in determining the course of the war."