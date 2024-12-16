SSO fighters showed the destruction of a platoon of the Russian army in Kurshchyna — video
Fighters of the 4th and 8th regiments of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a platoon of Russian military personnel in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

  • SSO fighters showed a striking video of the destruction of a platoon of the Russian army in Kursk.
  • Ukrainian operators mined the area and, with the help of FPV drones and Mavic drones, dealt with the enemy.
  • During the assaults on Kursk, North Korean soldiers suffered significant losses in the areas of the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka.
  • At least 30 soldiers were killed or wounded, and three North Korean soldiers were missing.
  • North Korean assault units are recruiting new personnel to continue fighting in the Kursk region.

How SSO fighters liquidated a platoon of the Russian army in Kurshchyna

As reported by the SSO, a platoon of Russian infantry in three BTR-82s attempted to storm Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region.

However, all enemy soldiers and equipment were destroyed.

Ukrainian operators mined the area in advance, and then, thanks to coordinated actions, the use of FPV drones and drops from Mavic drones, completely eliminated the enemy.

In addition, several occupiers were captured.

North Korean soldiers continue to suffer losses during assaults on Kursk

As noted by Ukrainian intelligence, on December 14 and 15, 2024, in the areas of the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka, Kursk Oblast, the Russian aggressor state, units of the DPRK army suffered significant losses — at least 30 soldiers were killed or wounded.

In addition, according to the GUR, at least three North Korean soldiers went missing in the area of the village of Kurilovka.

Due to losses, the assault units are being replenished with new personnel, in particular from the 94th separate brigade of the DPRK army, to continue active combat operations in the Kursk region, the GUR notes.

