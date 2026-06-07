During last night, Middle-strike units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces successfully attacked the Semikolodezyansk oil depot and oil terminal in occupied Crimea.

New SSR operations in Crimea — what are the results?

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that the Semikolodezyanska oil depot in the village of Yedy-Kuyu, which the occupiers call Lenine, is located 200 kilometers from the line of combat contact.

What is important to understand is that the enemy uses it as a transshipment point for storing and transporting fuel oil, diesel fuel, bitumen, etc.

In addition, it is noted that this facility has 9 tanks with a capacity of 700 to 3,000 cubic meters.

There, they load tanks and transport them through Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine for the needs of enemy troops. Share

It is also stated that the SSR forces struck a marine oil terminal in Feodosia, 250 km from the LBZ. There are 7 fuel tanks with a capacity of 10 thousand and 20 thousand cubic meters.