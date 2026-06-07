SSR inflicted devastating blows on oil storage facilities in Crimea
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Ukraine
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SSR inflicted devastating blows on oil storage facilities in Crimea

AFU Special Operations Forces
New SSR operations in Crimea - what are the results?
Читати українською

During last night, Middle-strike units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces successfully attacked the Semikolodezyansk oil depot and oil terminal in occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • These attacks demonstrate the strategic targeting of key infrastructure by Ukrainian forces to disrupt enemy operations and supply chains in the region.
  • The recent strikes on oil storage facilities showcase the effectiveness of SSR operations in Crimea and their commitment to destabilizing enemy capabilities in the region.

New SSR operations in Crimea — what are the results?

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that the Semikolodezyanska oil depot in the village of Yedy-Kuyu, which the occupiers call Lenine, is located 200 kilometers from the line of combat contact.

What is important to understand is that the enemy uses it as a transshipment point for storing and transporting fuel oil, diesel fuel, bitumen, etc.

In addition, it is noted that this facility has 9 tanks with a capacity of 700 to 3,000 cubic meters.

There, they load tanks and transport them through Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine for the needs of enemy troops.

It is also stated that the SSR forces struck a marine oil terminal in Feodosia, 250 km from the LBZ. There are 7 fuel tanks with a capacity of 10 thousand and 20 thousand cubic meters.

The terminal is a multifunctional complex for transshipment of oil and petroleum products from railway tank cars to sea vessels. The occupiers use this complex to provide the occupied Crimea with fuel in case of emergencies on the peninsula.

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