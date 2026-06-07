During last night, Middle-strike units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces successfully attacked the Semikolodezyansk oil depot and oil terminal in occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- These attacks demonstrate the strategic targeting of key infrastructure by Ukrainian forces to disrupt enemy operations and supply chains in the region.
- The recent strikes on oil storage facilities showcase the effectiveness of SSR operations in Crimea and their commitment to destabilizing enemy capabilities in the region.
New SSR operations in Crimea — what are the results?
Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that the Semikolodezyanska oil depot in the village of Yedy-Kuyu, which the occupiers call Lenine, is located 200 kilometers from the line of combat contact.
What is important to understand is that the enemy uses it as a transshipment point for storing and transporting fuel oil, diesel fuel, bitumen, etc.
In addition, it is noted that this facility has 9 tanks with a capacity of 700 to 3,000 cubic meters.
It is also stated that the SSR forces struck a marine oil terminal in Feodosia, 250 km from the LBZ. There are 7 fuel tanks with a capacity of 10 thousand and 20 thousand cubic meters.
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