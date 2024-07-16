SSU detained spouses for preparing missile strikes on Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a couple who are suspected of preparing missile strikes on the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the man and woman are FSB agents. They face from 8 years to life imprisonment.

According to the SSU, the couple was preparing coordinates for a new Russian missile attack on units of the Defense Forces in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

The message said Russia's main targets were the headquarters and fortifications of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Border Service. The Russian Federation was also interested in the geolocations of logistics bases and warehouses containing weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian troops.

To obtain intelligence, the FSB engaged its agent from Sumy Oblast, who worked as a nurse in a local medical institution in Kharkiv.

The woman asked her work colleagues about the Defence Forces' bases in the Kharkiv region. She also involved her husband, a former employee of the disbanded militia who lived in Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast.

According to counterintelligence data of the SSU, at the request of his wife, the man went around the border area to find the locations of Ukrainian defenders. He also asked his acquaintances for information needed by Russia.

He sent the received information to his wife by messenger, which she then passed on to her Moscow curator. His identity has already been established by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

According to the investigation, the woman came to the attention of the FSB because of her pro-Kremlin views, which she repeatedly spread on Telegram channels.

Her husband also supported Russia and hoped for the capture of the region by the occupation groups of the Russian Federation.

During the search of the detainees' residences, mobile phones and SIM cards of various operators with evidence of criminal activities were seized.

SSU detained FSB agent for adjusting Russian missile strikes on Odesa

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another agent of the Federal Security Service of Russia in Odesa. The attacker collected coordinates for a new series of missile and drone strikes on the city.

Among the priority targets of the enemy were combat positions of air defense systems that defend the airspace of the regional center.

To discover the geolocations of Ukrainian troops, the person involved drove around the city and its surroundings in his own car, secretly photographing the objects he needed. He then transferred the information he received to his curator from the Russian Federation through an anonymous chat in Messenger.

In the case of the capture of Odessa, the enemy henchman hoped to lead the "construction department" of the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation under the protection of the Russian Special Service.

The SBU employees exposed and documented the agent in advance and arrested him red-handed. The intruder was near a military facility, where he tried to take pictures of its perimeter.