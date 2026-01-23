SSU exposes Russian killer who shot 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk region

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected a large-scale evidence base and "dismembered" a Russian military serviceman who, together with his accomplice, shot nine Ukrainian prisoners during the fighting in Kursk.

SSU exposes Russian killer: shot dead 9 Ukrainian soldiers

As the investigation established, the war crime was committed by a serviceman of the 155th separate brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation, Sergei Skobelev.

In October 2024, as the leader of a Russian assault group, he received an order to attack positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region. Skobelev's detachment caught one of our soldiers by surprise and, as a result of the battle, captured nine soldiers. Share

The prisoners were forced to undress and lie on the ground. To calm the Ukrainians and prevent resistance, they were promised that they would be sent for an exchange.

However, on the orders of his commander, Skobelev and his accomplice shot all the captured Ukrainian servicemen with service weapons. After that, the Russian assault group collected the mobile phones and walkie-talkies of the dead and continued the fighting.

A week later, Serhiy Skobylev was captured by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. At first, he did not confess to the crime, but the SBU officers gathered the necessary evidence that forced the rashid to admit his guilt.

The crime committed is a grave violation of the Geneva Convention and other international documents that define the rules for the treatment of prisoners of war. A report of suspicion is being prepared for him. The perpetrator will face an appropriate severe punishment.