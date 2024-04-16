SSU hits radar system in Russian Bryansk region

The 13th Counterintelligence Department of Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck a long-range radar station of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Bryansk region, which allowed the Russian occupiers to control the sky above Ukraine up to 700 km deep.

What is known about the defeat of the SSU radar in the Bryansk region

This time, the Russians have one less modernised Nebo-U complex, which helped the enemy detect Ukrainian weapons and supported bombers that attack the Ukrainian border with guided aerial bombs, SSU sources explain. Share

In particular, seven aircraft-type kamikaze drones hit a radar station worth $100 million.

A source from the Security Service confirmed that the Nebo-U complex no longer works and "probably turned into a colander."

Thanks to the destruction of this radar, the enemy had fewer opportunities to detect air targets along the northern border of Ukraine. The radar blindness of the Russians will help our troops conduct reconnaissance, launch drones and better use army aviation in this area, the SSU said. Share

At the same time, it is noted that this is the second Nebo-U complex that the 13th Main Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SSU destroyed.

They destroyed the first one in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Also, recently, the Kasta-2E2 radar complex near the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Berdyansk was destroyed.

How DIU destroys air defence equipment of the Russian army

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) posted a video of destroying the Russian missile defence system "Strela-10" at the front.

According to intelligence data, on April 14, fighters of the DIU active operations unit at the front discovered and struck the Russian anti-aircraft warfare system "Strela-10".

As noted in the message, the enemy anti-aircraft forces were celebrating the Day of the Air Defence Forces of Russia, so they received a proper greeting.