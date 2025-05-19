SSU special operation. Drones destroyed Russian radar and warehouses on "Boyko towers" — watch

The Security Service of Ukraine continues to develop and implement unique special operations to clear the Black Sea from Russian invaders, their military equipment, and other equipment.
SSU used drones to destroy Russian radar on the Black Sea
The other day, employees of the 13th Main Directorate of the Military Counterintelligence Department of the SBU conducted a combined special operation using sea and air drones.
Its target was Russian radar equipment located on Ukrainian gas production platforms.
First, one of the towers was hit by a drone from the air, and then a naval drone struck it. The attack destroyed the Neva radar station, which the enemy used to monitor the air and surface situation, as well as storage facilities and a residential block on the tower.
In one special operation, SBU specialists used two types of drones, demonstrating the effectiveness of working in pairs. We once again reminded the enemy that no Russian junk has a place in the Black Sea.
As a reminder, with the help of surface drones, the Security Service managed to hit the Crimean bridge and 11 Russian warships, which ultimately allowed it to reduce the dominance of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea and restore the grain corridor.
