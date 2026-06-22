Starmer announces his resignation as leader of the British Labour Party

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that his time in office has come to an end.

Starmer resigns

He stated this during a special address to Downing Street.

Starmer announced that he was resigning as leader of the Labour Party and informed the King of his decision.

Every decision I have made has been to put the country I love first. That is why I will be resigning as leader of the Labour Party. I spoke to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Britain

He noted that he had asked the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to approve the schedule for the party leadership election, with nominations beginning on July 9.

If an election is held, this will ensure that a new leader is in office before the start of parliament in September. I will remain as Prime Minister until the election is over and will do everything I can to ensure an orderly transfer of power.

On 19 June, the results of the Makerfield by-election were announced, with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham winning. This victory paved the way for him to be nominated as Labour leader, and therefore as Prime Minister, against Starmer.