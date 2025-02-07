The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that 37 MPs traveled to the United States at their own expense. This was his response to public reproaches on this matter from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- The head of the Council claims that the visit of the people's deputies to the United States is important for resetting relations.
- According to Stefanchuk, the work of the parliament does not stop even during deputies' business trips abroad.
Stefanchuk stood up for the people's deputies
On February 6, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky expressed dissatisfaction with the work of people's deputies due to their frequent business trips abroad, in particular, a trip to a Prayer Breakfast in the United States.
The head of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, reacted to the Ukrainian leader's reproaches.
According to the latter, Ukraine is currently faced with an extremely important task — to reset our relations with our strategic partner, the United States.
He also stated that all elected officials are there "not at state expense, they went at their own expense."
According to the Speaker of Parliament, the work of the Verkhovna Rada does not stop.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-