Stefanchuk responded to Zelensky's reproaches regarding deputies' travel
Source:  Radio Svoboda

The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that 37 MPs traveled to the United States at their own expense. This was his response to public reproaches on this matter from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • The head of the Council claims that the visit of the people's deputies to the United States is important for resetting relations.
  • According to Stefanchuk, the work of the parliament does not stop even during deputies' business trips abroad.

On February 6, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky expressed dissatisfaction with the work of people's deputies due to their frequent business trips abroad, in particular, a trip to a Prayer Breakfast in the United States.

Today we have a Prayer Breakfast in the United States of America. This is very important when about half of the Ukrainian parliament is at this breakfast, and not in Kherson, not in Kharkiv region, not in Zaporizhia, not in Sumy.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, reacted to the Ukrainian leader's reproaches.

According to the latter, Ukraine is currently faced with an extremely important task — to reset our relations with our strategic partner, the United States.

And we are doing this systematically at all levels, including at the level of restoring relations with the US Congress. That is why a large delegation — it seems to be 37 people — half of whom are from the opposition and half from the monomajority, to systematically work with senators to establish relations.

He also stated that all elected officials are there "not at state expense, they went at their own expense."

According to the Speaker of Parliament, the work of the Verkhovna Rada does not stop.

