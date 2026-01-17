Stoltenberg assessed the threat of a Russian attack on NATO countries — can aggression be prevented?

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged that Russia is a challenge to the bloc's security, as it has shown that it is ready to use military force against its neighbor.
Is it still possible to prevent a Russian attack on NATO countries: Stoltenberg assessed the threat
As long as NATO stays together and provides reliable deterrence and defense, the Alliance's member countries will not be attacked by Russia.
At the same time, Stoltenberg acknowledged that Russia is a challenge to the bloc's security, as it has shown that it is ready to use military force against its neighbor.
He noted that while the war in Ukraine continues, Russia has "more than enough to do."
He is confident that the Alliance will cope in the event of an attack because it has reliable defense, and besides, "all NATO partners now spend at least two percent of their GDP on defense," which was considered impossible just a few years ago.
However, along with reliable deterrence, according to the former Secretary General, NATO "needs dialogue with Russia."
First, we need to talk to Russia about ending the war in Ukraine, just as we, the United States and others, are doing. Second, at some point we need to talk about a new arms control architecture. Even during the Cold War, we were able to limit nuclear weapons, but that architecture no longer exists. And third, we need to talk to Russia as a neighbor.
