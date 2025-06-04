Strategic breakthrough. Ukraine will jointly produce weapons with partners — which ones
Strategic breakthrough. Ukraine will jointly produce weapons with partners — which ones

Rustem Umerov
Bohdana
Following the results of the meeting on June 4 in the Ramstein format, a new important initiative for the joint production of Ukrainian weapons in the Ramstein countries for the needs of Ukraine will be launched.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is set to launch a new initiative for the joint production of weapons with Ramstein countries, marking a strategic breakthrough in defense collaboration.
  • International partners have pledged to manufacture Ukrainian weapons under license, including drones, missiles, ammunition, and electronic warfare equipment, for the benefit of the Ukrainian army.
  • The initiative involves close collaboration with top partners like the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, Finland, Sweden, France, and the USA, expanding Ukraine's presence in global markets while catering to its defense needs.

Ukrainian weapons will be produced in Ramstein countries

Some of the closest partners — those who provide billions in military aid — constantly approach Ukraine with a proposal to build factories for the production of modern Ukrainian weapons in their countries. The partners are ready to manufacture Ukrainian weapons, Ukrainian developments in their countries under an official license.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Our position is unchanged: the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are the top priority. And the partners have confirmed: everything produced at such enterprises will go to the needs of the Ukrainian army — as long as the war continues. They are ready to fully finance these productions and even provide additional funding.

Rustem Umerov

Rustem Umerov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

"This initiative is a strategic breakthrough. Together we will produce drones, missiles, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, and other types of weapons," Umerov noted.

We hope that the initiative will be supported within the framework of the European SAFE program, which provides 150 billion euros for the development of the defense industry.

Umerov specified the proposals of European countries regarding joint weapons production:

  • A Western European company today announced the production of modern anti-Shahed missiles in Ukraine

  • The United Kingdom will produce LMM missiles and launchers together with Ukraine

  • Rheinmetall builds the latest Lynx combat vehicles in Ukraine (Germany)

  • Our enterprises already produce ammunition under the Nammo license (Norway-Finland)

  • SAAB (Sweden), Kongsberg (Norway), KNDS (France-Germany), FFG (Germany) and Raytheon (USA) are already expanding their presence in Ukraine

It is time for Ukrainian companies to expand their presence in global markets, but with production for Ukraine. This is a mutually beneficial initiative. The Ukrainian defense industry will gain access to foreign financing, advanced technologies, new production sites, and strategic partnerships with leading global players. And our partners will strengthen their own industrial potential with the transfer of weapons to Ukraine.

Umerov noted that “together we are not just defending freedom, we are shaping the future of defense of the countries of the free world.”

