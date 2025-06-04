Strategic breakthrough. Ukraine will jointly produce weapons with partners — which ones

Following the results of the meeting on June 4 in the Ramstein format, a new important initiative for the joint production of Ukrainian weapons in the Ramstein countries for the needs of Ukraine will be launched.
Ukrainian weapons will be produced in Ramstein countries
Some of the closest partners — those who provide billions in military aid — constantly approach Ukraine with a proposal to build factories for the production of modern Ukrainian weapons in their countries. The partners are ready to manufacture Ukrainian weapons, Ukrainian developments in their countries under an official license.
This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.
"This initiative is a strategic breakthrough. Together we will produce drones, missiles, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, and other types of weapons," Umerov noted.
We hope that the initiative will be supported within the framework of the European SAFE program, which provides 150 billion euros for the development of the defense industry.
Umerov specified the proposals of European countries regarding joint weapons production:
A Western European company today announced the production of modern anti-Shahed missiles in Ukraine
The United Kingdom will produce LMM missiles and launchers together with Ukraine
Rheinmetall builds the latest Lynx combat vehicles in Ukraine (Germany)
Our enterprises already produce ammunition under the Nammo license (Norway-Finland)
SAAB (Sweden), Kongsberg (Norway), KNDS (France-Germany), FFG (Germany) and Raytheon (USA) are already expanding their presence in Ukraine
Umerov noted that “together we are not just defending freedom, we are shaping the future of defense of the countries of the free world.”
