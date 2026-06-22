Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk frankly admitted that he considers it a strategic mistake to involve Polish and Ukrainian politicians in the conflict between Karol Nawrocki and Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- The importance of unity against a common enemy, Russia, is emphasized amidst the conflict between Poland and Ukraine.
- Tusk's acknowledgment of the challenges in de-escalating the situation highlights the complexities and sensitivities involved in resolving political conflicts.
Tusk believes the situation is getting out of control
According to the head of the Polish government, both official Kyiv and official Warsaw will become victims of this mistake.
Donald Tusk also added that he is trying to reduce tensions in talks with European allies.
According to the head of the Polish government, this is really not an easy task, even for him.
What is important to understand: On June 21, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga warned Warsaw that official Kyiv would mirror all unfriendly steps towards Ukraine.
In addition, the head of the MZM expressed gratitude to the Poles who do not support the escalation of tensions with Ukraine and reminded of the common enemy - Russia.
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