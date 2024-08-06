Strike of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on Morozovsk airfield. Photos of destroyed ammunition depots appeared
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

As a result of the attack of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation on August 3, the ammunition depot of the Russian army was destroyed. Alleged photos have appeared on the network that confirm this.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces hit the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, destroying the ammunition depot of the Russian army.
  • Photos of the destroyed warehouse appeared on the network, confirming the probable results of the attack.
  • As a result of the strike, the destruction of the Su-34 fighter-bomber and other aviation equipment of the Russian Federation was also confirmed.
  • Ukrainian forces completed the task by interacting with intelligence and the armed forces, inflicting significant blows on enemy equipment and infrastructure.

What does the destroyed warehouse in Morozovsk look like after the attack of the Armed Forces

In the published photos, you can see the entire warehouse of ammunition destroyed.

Some on the network have doubts about the contents of the destroyed warehouse in Morozovsk. I am uploading additional photos, says the message with the photo.

Attack on the Morozovsk airfield of the Russian Federation on August 3

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on August 3, the Defense Forces struck the Morozovsk airfield, namely the warehouses with ammunition, where, in particular, guided aerial bombs were stored.

The information regarding the destruction of anti-aircraft and enemy aviation equipment is being clarified. The task was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces also attacked a number of oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Rostov regions.

As a result, at least two tanks with petroleum products caught fire.

Subsequently, as reported in the Ukrainian intelligence service, a Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed as a result of fire damage to the Russian military airfield "Morozovsk".

Two more Russian planes of the same type were probably damaged by debris - near the sides were recorded explosions.

In addition, the enemy's aviation arsenal was completely destroyed. From the secondary detonation of Russian munitions, large areas of burnt earth can be seen on the territory of the airfield and around it.

