Satellite photos show aftermath of Ukraine's strike on Russian Kushchevskaya airfield

On 19 May, a Su-27 was destroyed during an attack on the Russian Kushchevskaya airfield. Su-34 and Su-30 were also damaged.

Drones were damaged by Russian fighter jets at the Kushchevskaya airfield

As noted, the photos confirm the reports that appeared earlier, showing the Su-27 fighter jet destroyed in the attack.

Photo — t.me/cxemu

Photo — t.me/cxemu

We see that there is an Su-34 with damaged or removed wings, and a clearly damaged Su-27 in another part of the airfield,” Ukrainian aviation expert Anatoly Khrapchynsky told Schema. Share

Also, according to him, the Su-30 could have been damaged, which almost did not change its position since May 11 and was next to the damaged Su-27.

In addition, Khrapchynsky noted that after the Ukrainian UAV strikes, most of the Russian fighter jets were removed from this airfield.

Kushchevskaya airfield is the training base of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School, where Russians train future pilots. However, currently Russia uses this airfield also for attacks on Ukrainian positions.

What is known about the attack of the UAV on the Kushchevskaya airfield on May 19

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that on May 19, its air defence forces allegedly destroyed 60 UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region and the Krasnodar region of Russia, as well as one drone and 9 ATACMS missiles over the occupied Crimea.

Sources in the Security Service of Ukraine reported that drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine operated on the night of May 19 at the military Kushchevskaya airfield in the Russian Krasnodar Krai region. At this airfield there were dozens of different planes that attack Ukrainian positions at the front: Su-34, Su-25, Su-27, MiG-29.