A Russian agent, who turned out to be a former policewoman, was detained in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. She transmitted information about the positions of the Armed Forces in the Kramatorsk direction

What is known about the arrested traitor

As the SBU reported, another agent of the Russian Federation was detained in the Donetsk region. She gave the coordinates of the Ukrainian military to the occupiers and expected the occupation of Kramatorsk.

The agent turned out to be a local pensioner and a former employee of the disbanded militia, who worked for the Russians through a "liaison" — a former colleague who joined the DPR militants after 2014 and later became the commander of the reconnaissance and assault brigade of the Russian Federation. Share

Photo — t.me/SBUkr

According to the instructions of the Russians, she transmitted the locations of Ukrainian fortifications and firing positions, in particular the coordinates of the reactive artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the routes of fuel supply to the front line.

While collecting data, the agent covertly recorded military objects, driving around the area in her own car.

She is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The SBU detained a fake UN volunteer who was spying on the Armed Forces

According to the SBU, the suspect is a 34-year-old local volunteer who worked as part of the UN World Food Program.

He collected information about the location of units of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsky direction, where active fighting is ongoing. His task was to identify the positions of the Ukrainian infantry and artillery.

As the Security Service of Ukraine established, the suspect, under the guise of delivering humanitarian aid, went around Pokrovsk and nearby settlements, collecting coordinates for transmission to the Russian curator — an employee of the Russian special services.

Russian forces planned to use this data for new attacks on Pokrovsk, in particular with the help of guided air bombs and FPV drones.