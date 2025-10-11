"Strong result." Zelensky held talks with Trump

On October 11, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had held telephone talks with US President Donald Trump. The head of state has already revealed their content.
Points of attention
- The leaders explore possibilities of strengthening Ukrainian air defense and preparing agreements to enhance security.
- Zelensky emphasizes the significance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts and expresses optimism about the potential outcomes of the discussions with Trump.
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks — what is known
The head of state believes that if the war in the Middle East can be stopped, then there is a chance to end other wars, including the one that Russia is waging against Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelensky also added that he told the head of the White House about Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector.
Against this background, he expressed gratitude for the willingness to support the Ukrainian people.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-