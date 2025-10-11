"Strong result." Zelensky held talks with Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Strong result." Zelensky held talks with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks - what is known
Читати українською

On October 11, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had held telephone talks with US President Donald Trump. The head of state has already revealed their content.

Points of attention

  • The leaders explore possibilities of strengthening Ukrainian air defense and preparing agreements to enhance security.
  • Zelensky emphasizes the significance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts and expresses optimism about the potential outcomes of the discussions with Trump.

Zelenskyy and Trump's talks — what is known

Spoke with US President Donald Trump. Good conversation, very productive. I congratulated President Trump on his success and the deal for the Middle East that he actually secured, and that is a strong result.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state believes that if the war in the Middle East can be stopped, then there is a chance to end other wars, including the one that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky also added that he told the head of the White House about Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector.

Against this background, he expressed gratitude for the willingness to support the Ukrainian people.

We discussed the possibilities of strengthening our air defense and the agreements that we are preparing for this. There are good options, strong ideas on how to really strengthen us. We need the willingness of the Russians to participate in real diplomacy. This can be ensured through force. Thank you, Mr. President! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The White House has launched a massive campaign to fire officials
Shutdown led to mass layoffs in the US
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's time for smart sanctions." The West is determined to stop Putin
The West will take a new approach to ending the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?