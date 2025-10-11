"Strong result." Zelensky held talks with Trump

On October 11, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had held telephone talks with US President Donald Trump. The head of state has already revealed their content.

Zelenskyy and Trump's talks — what is known

Spoke with US President Donald Trump. Good conversation, very productive. I congratulated President Trump on his success and the deal for the Middle East that he actually secured, and that is a strong result. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state believes that if the war in the Middle East can be stopped, then there is a chance to end other wars, including the one that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky also added that he told the head of the White House about Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector.

Against this background, he expressed gratitude for the willingness to support the Ukrainian people.