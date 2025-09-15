Subsoil Agreement. US delegation assessed the investment attractiveness of Ukraine's industrial facilities

The American delegation made its first visit to facilities that could become starter projects for the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

The US delegation assessed the investment attractiveness of Ukrainian industrial facilities

Together with a delegation from the US International Development Finance Corporation, we visited the Kirovohrad region to assess investment opportunities in mining and processing in the region. We inspected the Byrzulyvskyi GOK and the Likarivske deposit — promising sites that we are considering for the Fund's project portfolio, — said Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev.

According to him, titanium ores are primarily mined there, and zirconium ores are also planned to be mined in the future.

There are also potential deposits of hafnium, a rare earth metal used in nuclear energy, the aerospace industry, and more. Share

Sobolev emphasized that Ukraine is one of the key suppliers of titanium in the world, which is used in the defense, aerospace, and high-tech industries, and is in huge demand both in the United States and in European and Latin American countries.

Such visits are important to assess the potential on the ground, to consider all aspects of future investments — for economic development, environmental responsibility, and the future development of communities. Share

The United States and Ukraine have signed an agreement on access to Ukrainian natural resources, under which the countries will create an Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. The agreement provides for an equal partnership between the United States and Ukraine: the fund is created 50/50, and neither party will have a decisive vote, and it will be filled exclusively with revenues from new licenses.