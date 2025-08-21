Super bavovna. The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the destruction of a number of important Russian military-industrial complex facilities

On August 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtynsky oil products plant in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, a UAV warehouse, and a logistics hub in temporarily occupied Donetsk. A hit was also recorded near the Russian occupiers' fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit several important Russian military targets

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the Novoshakhtyn Oil Products Plant and a number of other important facilities of the Russian aggressor.

As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel to the military units of the occupiers, on the night of August 21, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant (Rostov Region, Russian Federation).

It is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in the south of the Russian Federation. It participates in supplying the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The total volume of the tanks is over 210 thousand cubic meters.

Multiple explosions were recorded. Target hit.

Also, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the enemy's capabilities to use long-range UAVs, struck a UAV depot and logistics hub in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, Donetsk region. Damage and numerous explosions in the area of the facility were confirmed.

In addition, a hit was recorded in the area of the Russian occupiers' fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.