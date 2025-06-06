"Suspicious results". Walensa makes a loud statement about the presidential election in Poland
"Suspicious results". Walensa makes a loud statement about the presidential election in Poland

Walensa
Source:  online.ua

Poland's 1990-95 leader Lech Walesa has called for a recount or a rerun of the second round of the presidential election, saying the results were suspicious. At the same time, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced an investigation into possible fraud.

Points of attention

  • Lech Walensa challenges the results of the second round of Poland's presidential election, citing suspicious outcomes and calling for a recount.
  • Prime Minister Donald Tusk initiates an investigation into potential election fraud, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in the democratic process.

Walensa calls for recount of votes in Poland's presidential election

The politician wrote about this on Facebook.

I have no doubts! The results of the second round of elections should be carefully recounted, paying attention to suspicious results, or the second round should be repeated with better observation. In the PiS (Polish conservative party "Law and Justice") there is Cieszkiewicz, an exceptionally skilled copyist, he could carry out an impossible manipulation of the elections.

Lech Walesa

Lech Walesa

Former President of Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that currently every registered case of vote counting violations is being investigated and analyzed.

Possible fraud is being investigated and will be punished. Complaints will be sent to the Supreme Court. I understand the emotions, but assuming in advance that the elections were rigged does not serve the Polish state.

RMF24 writes that the precinct election commission No. 95 in Krakow incorrectly counted the votes in the second round of the presidential election. It was noted that in the first round, candidate Rafal Trzaskowski received 550 votes, while Nawrocki came in third with 218. However, in the second round, the commission stated that Nawrocki received 1,132 votes, and Nawrocki received 540.

Local media called it an "electoral miracle," pointing to doubts about the sharp shift in support.

Later, the election commissioner in Krakow, Rafal Sobczuk, commenting on the situation, explained that the commission representatives had discovered an error in the voting, but it was too late to make changes. According to him, this situation was justified by "fatigue and misunderstanding."

