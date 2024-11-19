The authorities in Sweden and Finland have issued updated recommendations for citizens in the event of a large-scale war, amid the strengthening of NATO's defense measures.
Points of attention
- Sweden and Finland have issued updated recommendations for citizens to prepare for large-scale wars amidst the strengthening of NATO's defense measures.
- Citizens are advised to stock up on drinking water, personal hygiene products, and start growing food at home to be prepared for possible consequences of armed conflicts.
- The incident of damage to an underwater communication cable highlights the vulnerability of European security to hybrid attacks, emphasizing the need for vigilance and cooperation among nations facing potential threats.
- Finland and Germany have launched a joint investigation into the damage to the underwater communication cable amid suspecting hybrid attacks, indicating concerns over strained relations with Russia.
- It is important for citizens to be informed about evacuation procedures, communication failures, power outages, extreme weather events, and supporting vulnerable populations in case of war.
In Sweden and Finland, citizens are already being prepared for a possible war
It is expected that millions of booklets will be distributed among the citizens of these countries with information to help prepare for the consequences of possible armed conflicts.
In particular, we are talking about communication failures, possible power outages and extreme weather events.
The authorities call on citizens to stock up on drinking water, personal hygiene products, and to start growing food at home.
The booklets also contain advice for parents, including how to store nappies, medicines and baby food.
The booklets also contain information on evacuation, stopping bleeding, dealing with anxiety, or how to talk to children about crisis and war, as well as how to support particularly vulnerable populations.
What is known about Finland's suspicions towards Russia regarding hybrid attacks
Germany and Finland have started a joint investigation into the damage to the underwater communication cable connecting their territories. The incident is a cause for serious concern amid strained relations with Russia.
The fact that such a case immediately raises suspicions of intentional damage shows the instability of our time, — said the joint statement of the heads of foreign affairs of Finland and Germany, Elina Valtonen and Annalena Berbock.
The ministers also emphasized that European security faces a threat not only because of the war in Ukraine, but also because of hybrid attacks.
According to the head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius, the damage to two underwater fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea may well be an act of sabotage.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-