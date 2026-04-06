Sweden to deliver high-tech Tridon Mk2 fighters to Ukraine

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Sweden is ready to transfer modern Tridon Mk2 air defense systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They will be able to significantly strengthen air defense in the fight against "shaheeds" and other enemy air targets.

What is known about Tridon Mk2

Sweden has decided to allocate 400 million euros for this military assistance to Ukraine out of a total amount of 1.2 billion euros.

What is important to understand is that the Tridon Mk2 is a mobile medium-range air defense system. It was first introduced 2 years ago.

It is capable of performing its work efficiently in any weather conditions, day and night.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine draws attention to one of its main advantages — the relatively low cost of a shot.

The Tridon Mk2 is armed with a 40mm Bofors 40 Mk4 automatic cannon, which can engage targets at ranges of up to 12 km, firing up to 300 rounds per minute. The system allows the rate of fire to be reduced to 200 rounds per minute, which saves ammunition and adapts it to specific fire missions. Share

Photo: mod.gov.ua

Moreover, it is noted that the Tridon Mk2 gun uses programmable detonation ammunition.

The explosion occurs directly in front of the target, creating a cloud of debris.

This effect significantly increases the effectiveness of combating aerial drones and cruise missiles.