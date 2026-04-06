Sweden to deliver high-tech Tridon Mk2 fighters to Ukraine

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Sweden is ready to transfer modern Tridon Mk2 air defense systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They will be able to significantly strengthen air defense in the fight against "shaheeds" and other enemy air targets.
Points of attention
- Sweden's commitment of 400 million euros out of a total of 1.2 billion euros demonstrates their strong support for Ukraine's defense.
- The Tridon Mk2's versatility allows for installation on various platforms such as BvS 10 tracked armored all-terrain vehicles or Scania trucks, making it a flexible and adaptable defense system.
What is known about Tridon Mk2
Sweden has decided to allocate 400 million euros for this military assistance to Ukraine out of a total amount of 1.2 billion euros.
What is important to understand is that the Tridon Mk2 is a mobile medium-range air defense system. It was first introduced 2 years ago.
It is capable of performing its work efficiently in any weather conditions, day and night.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine draws attention to one of its main advantages — the relatively low cost of a shot.
Moreover, it is noted that the Tridon Mk2 gun uses programmable detonation ammunition.
The explosion occurs directly in front of the target, creating a cloud of debris.
This effect significantly increases the effectiveness of combating aerial drones and cruise missiles.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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