Swedish fighter jets intercept Russian planes over the Baltic Sea

The Swedish Armed Forces have officially confirmed that on June 12, their fighter jets took to the air twice in a row to intercept Russian aircraft. All of this took place over the Baltic Sea.

Russia again provokes NATO forces into conflict

According to official data, rapid response teams carried out two sorties on JAS 39 Gripen multi-role fighters.

The decision was made promptly, immediately after enemy aircraft were spotted in the region.

Photo: Armed Forces

The Swedish Armed Forces point out that these are Russian Su-24 and Su-34 aircraft.

After receiving the alarm signal, Swedish fighter jets quickly took off to identify and escort the Russian aircraft. Share

In addition, it is noted that no violation of the country's airspace was recorded.

The fighter jets' actions were aimed at protecting airspace and monitoring activity near Sweden's borders. Share

What is important to understand is that last month the UK Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that Russian fighter jets had intercepted a Royal Air Force reconnaissance aircraft several times over the Black Sea in May.