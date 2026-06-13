Swedish fighter jets intercept Russian planes over the Baltic Sea
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World
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Swedish fighter jets intercept Russian planes over the Baltic Sea

Russia again provokes NATO forces into conflict
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Swedish Armed Forces have officially confirmed that on June 12, their fighter jets took to the air twice in a row to intercept Russian aircraft. All of this took place over the Baltic Sea.

Points of attention

  • The actions of the Swedish Armed Forces underscore the importance of monitoring and protecting airspace near national borders to prevent any potential conflicts.
  • The confirmed interception showcases the ongoing provocations by Russia against NATO forces, emphasizing the need for vigilance and quick response from allied nations.

Russia again provokes NATO forces into conflict

According to official data, rapid response teams carried out two sorties on JAS 39 Gripen multi-role fighters.

The decision was made promptly, immediately after enemy aircraft were spotted in the region.

Photo: Armed Forces

The Swedish Armed Forces point out that these are Russian Su-24 and Su-34 aircraft.

After receiving the alarm signal, Swedish fighter jets quickly took off to identify and escort the Russian aircraft.

In addition, it is noted that no violation of the country's airspace was recorded.

The fighter jets' actions were aimed at protecting airspace and monitoring activity near Sweden's borders.

What is important to understand is that last month the UK Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that Russian fighter jets had intercepted a Royal Air Force reconnaissance aircraft several times over the Black Sea in May.

Moreover, it is stated that in late April, the Polish Air Force intercepted two Russian Su-30 fighter jets over the Baltic Sea.

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